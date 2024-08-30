Super affordable Viltrox 40mm AF lens is now on sale for Sony shooters

Viltrox has just told us that a Sony E-mount version of its Viltrox AF 40mm f/2.5 lens is now available. The budget-priced autofocus prime was first launched in the Nikon Z mirrorless mount earlier in the year.

Weighing just 180g (6.3oz), the lens is suitable for both full-frame Sony cameras - with the effective focal length becoming 60mm when used on an APS-C model.

The big appeal of this new lens (as with the Nikon version) is the budget price - with the Sony version now on sale for $168 / £165.

Viltrox AF 40mm f/2.5 is supplied with a petal-shaped lens hood (Image credit: Viltrox)

With an f/2.5 maximum aperture, it is not quite as fast as some rival primes with this 'standard' focal length - but the affordability makes it a useful addition to a camera bag full of slower zooms.

The lens is constructed from 10 elements in six groups, including one ED lens, three high refractive (HR) index lenses, and one aspherical lens. The front element has a nano multi-layered coating designed repel water, grease, and grime. The new Viltox has seven aperture blades, a 52mm filter thread, and a minimum focus distance of 0.34cm (1.1ft).

See our reviews of current Viltrox lenses