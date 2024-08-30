Super affordable Viltrox 40mm AF lens is now on sale for Sony shooters

Budget lens specialist Viltrox has a new autofocus-equipped full-frame 40mm prime for Sony cameras

Viltrox AF 40mm f/2.5 FE
(Image credit: Viltrox)

Viltrox has just told us that a Sony E-mount version of its Viltrox AF 40mm f/2.5 lens is now available. The budget-priced autofocus prime was first launched in the Nikon Z mirrorless mount earlier in the year.

Weighing just 180g (6.3oz), the lens is suitable for both full-frame Sony cameras - with the effective focal length becoming 60mm when used on an APS-C model.

