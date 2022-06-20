Stabilize your video for cheap by saving $60 on the SmallRig Shoulder Pad Pro

Skip shaky video and invest in smooth footage for as little as $139, saving you a cool $60 on the SmallRig Shoulder Pad Pro

If you are a budding videographer that's just dipping your toes into the world of video and cinematography, you might of already realized that it takes a lot of practice to get smooth cinematic shots.

Well, this great limited-time deal from B&H can help you take your videos to the next level by offering the SmallRig Shoulder Pad Pro for your mirrorless camera or cinema camera for just $139, that's an incredible saving of $60!

The Shoulder Pad Pro from SmallRig can let you quickly switch between handholding your cinema camera and mounting it on a (separately available) VCT-14 tripod adapter plate. The Shoulder Pad Pro features a durable aluminum baseplate, and a comfortable, integrated silicone shoulder pad allowing you to handhold your camera for long periods on your shoulder, thus having the ability to create smooth, and shake-free footage on your next shoot.

The baseplate features include front and back 15mm LWS rod support, ARRI-style rosettes on both sides, and multiple 1/4"-20 accessory threads. The bottom of the plate features a V-lock-style VCT-14 wedge to mount onto the optional VCT plate.

Included in the deal is a Manfrotto 501 plate that showcases measurement markings, and it slides back and forth up within a 3.1" range to balance your camera on your shoulder or rig. The front 15mm rod clamp can be adjusted vertically 0.9" to ensure the proper 15mm rod height for certain cinema cameras. The Manfrotto plate also features 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 camera mounting screws, and a flat wrench that stores under the baseplate secures the camera screws.

This bit of kit is the starting point for any camera rig and it a must buy and must have item if you are looking to rig up your camera ready for a proper production, and at this great price of $139, saving you a sweet $60 – it's a buy now, enjoy forever kinda item.

