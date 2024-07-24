3 Legged Thing launches new monopod kits, bundled with a clever video head

By
published

Compact monopods ideal for wildlife/sports photography, as well as go-anywhere video shoots

3 Legged Thing Taylor monopod
(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

3 Legged Thing is offering new kit bundles for its range of monopods. 3LT’s Legends and Punks monopods will now be available in 'Superkits' which bundle a monopod with the Docz stabilizer foot, as well as 3LT's new AirHed Trinity compact pan & tilt head, with the aim of creating an ideal kit combination for wildlife and sports photography, as well as for video use.

Read more: 3 Legged Thing AirHed Trinity full review

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles