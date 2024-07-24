3 Legged Thing launches new monopod kits, bundled with a clever video head

3 Legged Thing is offering new kit bundles for its range of monopods. 3LT’s Legends and Punks monopods will now be available in 'Superkits' which bundle a monopod with the Docz stabilizer foot, as well as 3LT's new AirHed Trinity compact pan & tilt head, with the aim of creating an ideal kit combination for wildlife and sports photography, as well as for video use.

3 Legged Thing AirHed Trinity pan & tilt head (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

The AirHed trinity head is especially suited to video thanks to its smooth fluid panning axis and a spring-weighted tilt axis, making camera movements much smoother and more controlled. It’s equipped with a standard 38mm Arca Swiss quick-release plate and is just 8cm tall and 9cm wide (without the included panning handle attached), yet still has a maximum weight capacity of 5kg.

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

Four monopod Superkits will be available, based around the Alana and Lance Legends monopods, as well as the Trent 2.0 and Taylor 2.0 Punks monopods. Both Legends monopods are carbon fiber supports, with Alana being a compact, travel-focussed 5-section leg, while Lance is an ultra-tall 4-section version. Trent 2.0 and Taylor 2.0 fulfil the same travel vs. tall split, but are constructed from magnesium alloy instead.

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

“The Superkits offer an enormous range of features. Additionally, content creators buying a monopod with both Docz and the AirHed Trinity can save a significant amount, versus the cost of buying each item separately. It really is a fantastic bundle for sports, wildlife and video creators”

Stuart Boston, Chief Operating Officer, 3 Legged Thing.

Expect to pay $269.99/£229.99 for the carbon Alana and Lance superkits, while the Taylor and Trent versions are priced at a more accessible $209.99/£179.99.