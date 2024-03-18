Sirui’s modular monopods are one of the cleverest things we’ve seen so far

A monopod is just a monopod, right? These one-legged camera supports might not offer the hands-free stability of a tripod, but they are really useful extra supports in tight spaces and when you need to keep moving around. But what Sirui has done here is take a simple principle and add some excellent design features.

You might think that the best monopods are all pretty much the same, but we think Sirui has done something special here. On paper, these monopods look interesting enough, but when we got to try out them out for ourselves, we could see just how fast and efficient they actually are.

There are two sizes – the SVM145 and SVM165 – but they work in the same way. Both have fold-out feet for extra stability when panning or using other camera movements, and a ball head in the base for easy tilts.

The fold-out feet can be detached via a sliding collar and used as the base for a table-top tripod. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

We’ve seen monopod feet before, but these have a special feature – a quick-release mechanism used throughout these modular designs. In a single movement you can pull up a spring-loaded collar and detach the feet. And they click back into the socket against the spring tension and lock securely into place.

At the top of the monopod the camera plate is held in by another quick-release catch, and you can detach this and clip it directly to the feet to make a mini table-top tripod.

The Sirui's secret is its quick release mechanism, which allows rapid, one-handed removal of each part. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

We especially like the single twist lock for releasing and clamping all the leg sections at once. (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

There’s more. An optional extension can be attached to the top of the tripod using the same mechanism to give you greater working height – or used with the feet to give you a taller mini-tripod.

Another feature we especially like is the single twist-lock at the top of the monopod. This unlocks and locks all the leg sections simultaneously, allowing much quicker and easier height adjustments. If only all monopods were made this way!

The Sirui SVM145 costs $249/£195 (about AU$378) while the taller SVM165 costs $299 / £229 (about AU$444). The extension is sold separately, as a variety of heads.