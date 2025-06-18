Last chance to save up to $950 on Syrp Magic Carpet video sliders before this B&H Photo sale ends, tonight!

You can save big on Syrp Magic Carpet sliders at the B&H Photo Bild Expo sale, but you’ll have to act fast, because these deals end tonight! The Syrp Magic Carpet is a manual slider system, used by filmmakers to capture silky smooth tracking shots. And with the Magic Carpet Medium Track Kit dropping from $414.88 to $99.88, now's a great time to pick it up if you've been thinking of adding a slider to your video setup.

The system is available in a variety of lengths, and kits are available with track extensions, which can also be purchased separately to expand the versatility of your slider. The standard system uses ball-bearing rollers to smoothly track the camera and is designed to accommodate smaller camera setups, while the PRO system uses an integrated flywheel, which can take heavier loads, such as larger cinema cameras.

Fortunately, the Syrp Magic Carpet PRO Short Slider Kit is also on offer, dropping from $1246.88 to $296.88. That's a mega saving of $950! A slider is a great way to boost the production values of a video shoot, and with massive savings off the RRP, right now, the Syrp Magic Carpet is a cost-effective solution.

Syrp Syrp Magic Carpet PRO Short Slider Kit (24"): was $1,246.88 now $296.88 at BHPhoto Save $950 at B&H The Syrp Magic Carpet PRO boasts a sturdy alloy build and quick-release parts. This manual slider provides a 2ft track, but additional track segments can be purchased to extend it to the desired length. An integrated flywheel is designed to smooth out motion and accommodate DSLR, mirrorless, or cinema cameras.

