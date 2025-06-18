Last chance to save up to $950 on Syrp Magic Carpet video sliders before this B&H Photo sale ends, tonight!
You can save big on Syrp Magic Carpet sliders at the B&H Photo Bild Expo sale, but you’ll have to act fast, because these deals end tonight! The Syrp Magic Carpet is a manual slider system, used by filmmakers to capture silky smooth tracking shots. And with the Magic Carpet Medium Track Kit dropping from $414.88 to $99.88, now's a great time to pick it up if you've been thinking of adding a slider to your video setup.
The system is available in a variety of lengths, and kits are available with track extensions, which can also be purchased separately to expand the versatility of your slider. The standard system uses ball-bearing rollers to smoothly track the camera and is designed to accommodate smaller camera setups, while the PRO system uses an integrated flywheel, which can take heavier loads, such as larger cinema cameras.
Fortunately, the Syrp Magic Carpet PRO Short Slider Kit is also on offer, dropping from $1246.88 to $296.88. That's a mega saving of $950! A slider is a great way to boost the production values of a video shoot, and with massive savings off the RRP, right now, the Syrp Magic Carpet is a cost-effective solution.
Save $315 at B&H This 39-inch-long manual slider kit provides everything you need to start capturing smooth, tracking shots. It can take an 11-lb payload and features a brake and bubble level. Reversible 3/8"-16 and 1/4"-20 screws allow you to accommodate a variety of cameras and tripod heads.
Save $625 at B&H This set supplies you with a standard Magic Carpet, but comes with two sections of track (3.3ft or 5.2ft) and a soft carry case, so you can adapt to the production you’re shooting. This manual slider system has a payload of 15.4lb.
Save $950 at B&H The Syrp Magic Carpet PRO boasts a sturdy alloy build and quick-release parts. This manual slider provides a 2ft track, but additional track segments can be purchased to extend it to the desired length. An integrated flywheel is designed to smooth out motion and accommodate DSLR, mirrorless, or cinema cameras.
Save $870 at B&H This standard Magic Carpet kit provides plenty of versatility thanks to it coming with a main 2ft carbon fiber track, as well as two additional 2ft extension tracks, providing everything you need to create a 2ft, 4ft, or 6ft slider. This kit can take an 11-lb payload.
