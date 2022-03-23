Spotted on Geekbench: Motorola Edge 30 nears launch

Following the unveiling of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Motorola Edge 30 Pro last month, we are expecting the company to announce the vanilla little brother, which will be the successor to the last year’s Motorola Edge 20 – the Motorola Edge 30 – soon. As the Motorola Edge 30 has been recently spotted on several certification websites including the Wi-Fi Alliance, TRDA, EEC, and now has been spotted on Geekbench, we’re expecting the newest edition of the Edge series imminently.
Motorola Edge 30: Key specifications
The listing on Geekbench database, brought to our attention by MySmartPrice, reveals some key specifications of the Motorola Edge 30, which was spotted with the model number XT2203-1 previously on the TDRA database. TDRA is a Thai certifying authority that doesn't reveal specs, but luckily Geekbench does.
Through the Geekbench we know that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by an octa-core chipset with one prime core clocked at 2.5GHz (Cortex-A78), three Gold Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and four Silver cores (Cortex-A55) clocked at 1.8GHz and be paired with Adreno Adreno 642L GPU. So, this will be the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G chipset.
Android 12 out of the box
We can also see from the Geekbench listing that the Motorola Edge 30 will come with 8GB of RAM, but there could be other RAM options in the works too. We also learn that the new smartphone will boot Android 12 out of the box. Lastly, the listing tells us that the device scored 821 and 2353 respectively in the single-core and multi-core tests.
That’s all the information revealed in the Geekbench listing and there have been no credible leaks to date either. However, as the Geekbench listing signifies the launch being imminent, we expect more information to now surface and look forward to seeing what improvements the Edge 30 has over last year’s Edge 20.
