Spend less, fly more! HUGE discount on DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Como

Spend less, fly more and grab this amazing discount deal on the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo, saving you $200 / £190 / AU $400 when buying direct from DJI

The Mavic Air 2 is a drone capable of producing stunning 4K 60p video, 240p slow-motion and incredibly detailed 48MP aerial stills, all thanks to its 3-axis 1/2" CMOS sensor that is also able to produce 8K time-lapse or HDR video.

The individual deals for the US, UK and Australia are below:

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo| was $989 |now $789

SAVE $200 The DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly and capturing 4K 60p video and 4MP stils.

US DEAL

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo| was $949 |now $759

SAVE £190 The DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly and capturing 4K 60p video and 4MP stils.

UK DEAL

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo| was AU$1,899 |now $1,499

SAVE AU$400 The DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly and capturing 4K 60p video and 4MP stils.

AU DEAL

With the Fly More Combo, you get even more accessories with the Mavic Air 2. The accessory package is designed to help get you flying and filming right away and to give you more capabilities when on location, containing:

• Mavic Air 2 aircraft

• Remote Controller

• Intelligent Flight Battery

• Battery Charger

• Power Cable

• Low-Noise Propellers (Pair)

• RC Cable (USB Type-C Connector)

• RC Cable (Lightning Connector)

• RC Cable (Standard Micro-USB Connector)

• Gimbal Protector

• Type-C Cable

• Pair of Spare Control Sticks

• ND Filters Set (ND16/64/256)

• Battery Charging Hub

• Battery to Power Bank Adaptor

• Shoulder Bag

Having a drone of this ability in your kit bag will help take your filmmaking and aerial stills to the next level, and saving $200 / £190 / AU $400 off the Fly More Combo means there's never been a better time to get on board.

Read more:

Best beginner drones

Best DJI drones

Best FPV drones

Best drones for kids

Best underwater drones

Best camera drones

