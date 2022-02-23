Sony World Photography Awards 2022 announce the professional winners

The Sony World Photography Awards (SWPA) has just made its penultimate announcement in regards to the 2022 competition. The Finalists and shortlisted photographers for the professional competition have just been revealed which means all that’s left to announce is the overall Photographer of the Year 2022, which is selected from the 30 professional finalists (three from each of the competition's 10 categories).

Unlike most photography competitions, the SWPA spreads out announcing the winners, starting with the student and youth category, then the regional category, followed by professional and finally individual winner. Now in its 15th year, the SWPA regards photographers based on creativity, technical ability and their original approach to contemporary subjects. As usual, the competition is divided into several categories including architecture & design, creative, documentary projects, environment, landscape, portfolio, portraiture, wildlife & nature, still life and sport.

Mellow Apocalypse (Image credit: © Alnis Stakle, Latvia, Finalist, Professional, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

This year more than 340,000 images from 211 countries were submitted to the World Photography Awards and judges had to narrow entries down to just three finalists and up to seven shortlist winners in each category. Judges included Rahaab Allana, the curator and publisher at Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, New Delhi, Angela Ferreira, artist, independent photography curator and post-doc research at Escola de Belas Artes Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro. They’re joined by Deborah Klochko, executive director and chief curator of the museum of photographic arts, San Diego, Richmond Orlando Mesah, founder and creative director of Manju Journal, Ghana and finally Mike Trow, an independent curator, photo editor and chair of the Jury.

New Waves (Image credit: A portrait of young make-up artist, Tom, from Croydon, UK, and the mountains of Artists Palette in Death Valley, California)

Dorf (Image credit: © Domagoj Burilović, Croatia, Finalist, Professional, Architecture & Design, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Condensed Urban Landscapes (Image credit: x© Rene Cassio Scholz, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture & Design, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Life On Earth (Image credit: © Lorenzo Poli, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Constellation (Image credit: © Raphaël Neal, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

The Beauty of Humanity (Image credit: © Anna Neubauer, Austria, Finalist, Professional, Portfolio, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

(Image credit: © Jason Au, Hong Kong, Shortlist, Professional, Architecture & Design, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Red Beds (Image credit: © Jonas Daley, China, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Oceans and Seas – The Last Frontier (Image credit: © Graeme Purdy, Northern Ireland, Shortlist, Professional, Wildlife & Nature, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

On behalf of the jury, Mike Trow said, “The Sony World Photography Awards 2022 finalists and shortlist are as diverse, challenging and I believe, as powerful as ever. The standard of work in the professional competition surprised me in its depth and variety. At one point we all may have felt that the ongoing Covid crisis meant the world had shut down but when reviewing these projects it is clear nothing could be further from the truth”

The winner of each category will receive an impressive prize consisting of Sony digital imaging equipment, a certificate, a trophy, global press exposure, inclusion in and a copy of the book, inclusion in the exhibition, they'll be promoted on the world photography organization website and its online community. Second and third place will receive all the above minus the equipment and a trophy while shortlisted photographers will be included in the exhibition and receive press coverage.

The final announcement for the Sony Photographer of the Year 2022 will be announced on 12 April and the exhibition will run at Somerset House in London from 13 April - 2 May. Tickets are now available to buy directly from the Somerset House booking platform.

