Sony reveals killer lineup of speakers for The Photography & Video Show

Sony has revealed its speaker lineup for The Photography & Video Show – the UK's largest event for professional and enthusiast image makers, taking place 16-19 March at the NEC in Birmingham, England.

Crammed full of demonstrations, talks, and brand-new gear, has something for everyone – and Sony is bringing out the big guns. Its booth will be a hub of creative inspiration, with talks from industry leaders and a showcase of the best Sony cameras and lenses on the market.

A standout will certainly be the recently released Sony A9 III, boasting the world's first full-frame global shutter, AI-enhanced AF tracking, and an insane burst rate of 120fps! The A9 III will be one of the products available to get your hands on at the show, along with demonstrations from those who use it.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has also unveiled its full list of speakers, including experts across a wide range of genres including wildlife, weddings, beauty, portraiture, and video, set to ignite a creative fire within you:

• Alice Greenfield

• Will Burrard-Lucas

• Liam Man

• Teja Lisjak

• Kate & Brent Kirkman

• Terry Donnelly

• Hannah Couzens

• Yolanda Kingdom

• Mick Shah

• Alan Stockdale

Two speakers that I am particularly excited by are Alice Greenfield and Hannah Couzens. Alice is a video expert and will be giving a talk titled One Shot: The Story of an Adventurous Commercial Shoot, where she will share the process of working on a commissioned brief in a detailed and transparent way, providing valuable insight into what goes into a professional video shoot.

Hannah's talk will be just as inspiring, offering tips and insights into directing portrait subjects in her talk titled Perfecting your Portraits – How to Direct your Subject with Confidence.

These are just two of the many speakers at the show – the full list, along with dates and times, are available on The Photography & Video Show website. (Tip: Planning a timetable ahead of arrival will ensure you don't miss the speakers you want to see!)

Tickets are on sale now – and to save 20% on entry, visit the link below and use the code DCWTPS24!

