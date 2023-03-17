Sony named one of the world's most ethical companies

Sony has been recognized as one of the world’s most ethical companies for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. The US leader in advancing ethical business practices selected 135 companies from 19 countries and regions across 46 industries, based on their dedication to governance, leadership and reputation, ethics and compliance, culture of ethics and environmental and societal impact.

While Sony is well known for making some of the best mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab), it’s not just tech that it excels in. Consumers are increasingly demanding that the brands they support uphold high standards of integrity and responsibility. People want to know that companies care about their customers, their carbon footprint and their staff – not just that they make amazing products.

By focusing on diversity and inclusion in the workplace, recognizing the importance of creating an environment where employees feel valued, and implementing inclusion programs around gender equality and unconscious bias, Sony has taken all the necessary steps to achieve a stronger, more engaged workforce.

The company has also set ambitious goals to reduce its carbon footprint, increase its use of renewable energy sources, and has launched initiatives such as recycling used electronics in an attempt to reduce waste.

"We are both pleased and proud that Ethisphere named Sony one of the world’s ,ost ethical companies for five consecutive years," said Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony Group Corporation.

"Sony holds 'Integrity & Sincerity' as one of its important values across the group. Together, with our 110,000 employees who share these values, we will continue to manage Sony in an ethical manner with a long-term view and continue to spread Kando [emotion] to the world."

Sony's recognition as one of the most ethical companies in 2023 is a testament to its commitment to doing business in a responsible and sustainable way. By prioritizing environmental sustainability, diversity, inclusion, transparency and accountability, it is setting an amazing example that we hope other companies will follow.

