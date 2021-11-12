Sony is launching a new camera on Monday

Sony is teasing the launch of a new CineAlta camera on Monday in what is possibly one of the shortest, most dramatic and least informative trailers ever. There’s been no word on what it is or when it might be released but our guess it’s not going to be a camera for your average videographer.

CineAlta is Sony’s series of professional digital movie cameras that replicate many of the same features as 35mm film motion picture cameras. The first CineAlta camera was developed in 1999 and was used by George Lucas to film Episode II of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, which just so happens to be the first major motion shot entirely digitally.

Since then, CineAlta has produced 19 different professional-grade cinema cameras that have been used to film movies such as Cloverfield, Sin City, Lucy and 21 Bridges. The latest in the series was the CineAlta Venice – a full-frame, 24.8MP camera capable of recording 6K, 4K, Super35 and Super35 Anamorphic.

Watch video: Sony's new camera teaser

Designed specifically for high-end cinematography, it can capture footage in almost any format by switching image modes making it the perfect choice for professional filmmakers.

While the teaser itself gives virtually nothing away, there is a countdown timer on what looks a CineAlta Venice display, followed by text that reads “CineAlta evolves”. When you follow the link to find out more, you land on a page declaring that a "New camera announcement" will take place on 15 November at 10:00 EST / 15:00 GMT / 02:00 AEDT.

The CineAlta Venice was released in 2017, so it’s about time a new model was announced. With cameras such as the Sony A1, Canon EOS R5 and Nikon Z9 now offering 8K, we can expect the new camera will be capable of shooting at the same resolution.

Thankfully, we only have a few days to wait until all is revealed…

