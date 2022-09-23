Sony is launching a new camera next week!

By James Artaius
published

We're getting a new camera from Sony next Wednesday – and the teaser is live now

Sony Cinema camera teaser
(Image credit: Sony)

Sony is launching a new camera next week, and has made a teaser page live announcing that a "new camera is coming" on Wednesday. 

A YouTube Live video holding page, titled 'New product announcement on September 28th, 2022 | Sony', advises us to "Be ready for the announcement of the new camera September 28th, 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST / 23:00 JST" (which is 00:00 AEST on the following day, Thursday 29th).

So what kind of camera can we expect? Well, it won't be a new Alpha body (sorry to all you folks waiting for the Sony A7R V (opens in new tab)) as the holding page makes very clear that it is a Cinema Line product. Six Sony cinema cameras are depicted on the teaser graphic, indicating that this will definitely be the latest member of the manufacturer's cinema camera (opens in new tab) family. 

Of course, the company has been very busy launching cameras in the cinema sphere of late, having only just announced a robotic cinema camera earlier in September. The Sony FR7 (opens in new tab) – an E-mount interchangeable lens PTZ camera with a full-frame image sensor and built-in pan / tilt / zoom (PTZ) functionality, which is the world's first. 

Prior to that, the manufacturer gave us the mighty new CineAlta Venice 2 (opens in new tab) in December 2021, with a full frame sensor and 8.6K resolution, and before that the Sony FX3 (opens in new tab), which is an even more cinema-oriented version of the videographers' beloved Sony A7S III (opens in new tab)

With Sony seriously bolstering its Cinema Line lately, it will be interesting to see what it adds to the range next. With just a few days to go, we won't have to wait long to find out – stay tuned for our live launch coverage next week.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera Magazine (opens in new tab)PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab)N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine (opens in new tab)Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show (opens in new tab). An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

