Sony is launching a new camera next week, and has made a teaser page live announcing that a "new camera is coming" on Wednesday.

A YouTube Live video holding page, titled 'New product announcement on September 28th, 2022 | Sony', advises us to "Be ready for the announcement of the new camera September 28th, 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST / 23:00 JST" (which is 00:00 AEST on the following day, Thursday 29th).

So what kind of camera can we expect? Well, it won't be a new Alpha body (sorry to all you folks waiting for the Sony A7R V (opens in new tab)) as the holding page makes very clear that it is a Cinema Line product. Six Sony cinema cameras are depicted on the teaser graphic, indicating that this will definitely be the latest member of the manufacturer's cinema camera (opens in new tab) family.

Of course, the company has been very busy launching cameras in the cinema sphere of late, having only just announced a robotic cinema camera earlier in September. The Sony FR7 (opens in new tab) – an E-mount interchangeable lens PTZ camera with a full-frame image sensor and built-in pan / tilt / zoom (PTZ) functionality, which is the world's first.

Prior to that, the manufacturer gave us the mighty new CineAlta Venice 2 (opens in new tab) in December 2021, with a full frame sensor and 8.6K resolution, and before that the Sony FX3 (opens in new tab), which is an even more cinema-oriented version of the videographers' beloved Sony A7S III (opens in new tab).

With Sony seriously bolstering its Cinema Line lately, it will be interesting to see what it adds to the range next. With just a few days to go, we won't have to wait long to find out – stay tuned for our live launch coverage next week.

