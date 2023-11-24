Sony cameras come out on top in TIME magazine's Best Inventions of 2023 list

We have had a great year for new advancements in camera technology, and Time magazine has given its opinion on the best.

Every year, Time magazine releases a special issue listing the best inventions of the year. TIME's best inventions of 2023 feature everything from accessibility and wellness to consumer electronics and software. This year a number of pieces of photographic and video equipment made this list, most notably the Sony A7R V and the Sony FX3, the former also making it onto our own list of best Sony cameras.

Sony A7R V (Image credit: Sony)

The Sony A7R V features in the 'consumer electronic' section of Time's list, and for good reason. The full-frame mirrorless camera was released earlier this year and has been a roaring success. Its 61MP back-illuminated sensor offers exceptional image quality, but its pièce de résistance is its AF capabilities. The new AI subject recognition AF is remarkable, both for its rapid identification and its fast and accurate tracking.

Sony FX3 (Image credit: Sony)

Also making the list is the Sony FX3 for making filmmaking more accessible. The camera bridges the gap between mirrorless cameras that shoot video, and specific cine cameras. Although not specifically a video camera or camcorder, it makes the list for its video capabilities. 4K UHD up to 120p recording coupled with its high iso range of 80-102400 (exp. 409600), makes this a great tool for filmmaking at a more affordable entry point than large cine cameras. Time reminds us that the director Gareth Edwards shot a recent blockbuster film using primarily these cameras!

Adobe Photoshop (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe Photoshop Generative Expand and Generative Fill make the list under the section named 'AI'. AI generation has changed the landscape of the art world forever. Adobe has utilized this by incorporating it into its existing software, creating a very powerful tool for all creators, and the best part is that it is ethical. Powered by Firefly, the AI enables you to delete aspects of your images, add parts generated from your imagination, and expand your image borders giving you a larger scene, all at instant speed.

Bird Buddy Smart Feeder (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Other notable mentions that made the list are the Canon MS-500 in 'consumer electronics', Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder in the 'outdoors' section, and the Fujifilm Instax Pal which gets a special mention for its size and ease of use.

The complete list makes for a really interesting read and showcases some of the best products released this year.

See our guides for more information on the best Sony lenses, the best bird feeder camera, and the best instant cameras.