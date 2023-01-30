Sony A9 III is "100%" coming in the next few months

Ready for another lightning fast camera? The Sony A9 III is not only expected to be the next camera announced by the manufacturer, but it is "100%" coming in the next few months, according to a new report.

The release of the Sony A9 III has been expected for some time, since the Sony A9 II (opens in new tab) was announced way back in October 2019. At the time, the A9 series was Sony's flagship camera line – but then, of course, the Sony A1 (opens in new tab) came along and claimed the crown for itself.

With the A1 having made itself comfortable in the throne, it's unclear where the former flagship will now sit. We won't have to wait long to find out, however, since the Sony A9 III is said to be arriving in the next few months, according to scuttlebutt from Sony Alpha Rumors.

"Sony A9 III is 100% confirmed to be coming the next months," wrote the outlet (opens in new tab). "Just don’t know yet when exactly."

With CP+ 2023 – the world's largest photo and imaging trade show – taking place in Japan at the end of February, it's entirely possible that the A9 III will make its debut there. Other smart guesses would include April, which was the launch of the original Sony A9 (opens in new tab), or October, which saw the announcement of the A9 II – though obviously that is more than a few months away.

What could we expect from the Sony A9 III, now that the A1 has set new standards for sports cameras (opens in new tab)? It's possible that the A9 III might double down on speed, catering to true sports and news photographers for whom the A1's 50MP resolution is actually an impediment to their work.

We might also see – although this would be very much against Sony's historic mirrorless strategy – a camera that finally features a professional form factor. Both the A9 II and A1 are very compact, and thus a terrible match for giant unwieldy professional lenses without the addition of a battery grip. So a pro DSLR-like form factor, a la the Canon EOS R3 (opens in new tab) and Nikon Z9 (opens in new tab), would be most welcome.

Either way, we can't wait to see what direction Sony takes with the new camera – and luckily, it seems that we won't have to wait much longer to find out.