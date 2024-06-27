Sony A7R IIIA full-frame mirrorless camera drops to lowest ever price

The Sony A7R IIIa is now available at the lowest price we have every seen - just £1,499 at Wex Photo Video. It may not be the latest model in the A7R range - which offers the highest resolution of the three Sony A7 lines - but at this price it is a bargain, and substantially cheaper than either the newer A7R IVa or A7R V. And to sweeten the deal even further, Wex is throwing in a Lowepro Flipside camera backpack worth £79.

Sony A7R IIIA|was £2,249|now £1,499

SAVE £750. Proving that speed, resolution, and video capabilities can all coexist, this versatile camera can be used for a variety of stills and video applications. It offers upgraded rear LCD resolution and connectivity over its predecessor. It comes with a free Lowepro Flipside BP 300 AW III Backpack.



Compared to its predecessor the Sony A7R III, the most significant improvements of the 2021-vintage A7R IIIA is the rear LCD display resolution, which jumps from 1,440,000 dots to 2,359,296 dots. The USB port was also been upgraded from a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port to the faster USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port.

Beside these two improvements, the A7R III and A7R IIIA are equal in specifications offering a 42.4MP CMOS full-frame sensor offering 399 phase-detection points and 425 contrast-detection areas for quicker focus in a variety of lighting conditions. ISO sensitivity range is now from ISO 100-32000, which can further be expanded to ISO 50-102400, while its video recording capabilities have also been extended for enhanced quality when recording UHD 4K video with the full width of the full-frame sensor, or when using a Super35 area and 5K oversampling to minimize moiré and aliasing.

Whether you're into photography, video, or both, the Sony A7R IIIA offers amazing quality for both and is perfect for content creators looking to expand their possibilities and increase the quality of their overall work.

