Sony A7 III camera drops to INCREDIBLE new low price of £999!

We love the Sony A7 III - it has quite rightly become one of the best-selling enthusiast cameras of the last couple of years. Of course, the newer Sony A7 IV is great, too, but that's a more advanced and much more expensive camera.
The Sony A7 III, meanwhile, continues to be Sony's best all-around value full-frame mirrorless camera and it's now got even better as you can currently get this 4K powerhouse for just £999 thanks an overnight price drop - and an incredible £300 cashback offering from John Lewis, Wex and Park Cameras.
Sony A7 III|was £1,299|now £999 after cashback
Save $300 via Cashback at John Lewis. This is quite possibly the best all-round camera Sony has made at this price point, and now even cheaper due to the current price cut and Sony £300 cashback offer on this amazing camera.
💰 Perfect all-round setup
✅ Highly sophisticated AF system
❌ Burst shooting buffer nowhere near A7 IV's
💲Price Check:
Wex: £999 after cashback | Park Cameras: £999 after cashback