Sony A7 III camera drops to INCREDIBLE new low price of £999!

We love the Sony A7 III - it has quite rightly become one of the best-selling enthusiast cameras of the last couple of years. Of course, the newer Sony A7 IV is great, too, but that's a more advanced and much more expensive camera.

The Sony A7 III, meanwhile, continues to be Sony's best all-around value full-frame mirrorless camera and it's now got even better as you can currently get this 4K powerhouse for just £999 thanks an overnight price drop - and an incredible £300 cashback offering from John Lewis, Wex and Park Cameras.

If you're considering a full-frame camera, the Sony A7 III is an excellent choice. It offers improved battery life over its predecessor, 10fps continuous shooting, new 24.2MP CMOS sensor, high-resolution 4K video, and the ability to shoot 5x slow-motion footage.

The Sony A7 III is packed with features and is highly versatile. This full-frame mirrorless camera also comes equipped with dual SD card slots, a joystick for easy focus adjustment, and the longest-rated battery life among the best mirrorless cameras. In fact, it's the most popular camera in our office, with several writers choosing it as their go-to model.