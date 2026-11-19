The Cyber sales have started early this year, and the Black Friday camera deals are not appearing thick and fast - but this offer on the popular Sony A6400 is a great option for vloggers or those starting out in photography.

Sony announced the A6400 APS-C format mirrorless camera back in 2019 - but it is still one of the best budget vlogging cameras around. With its 24-megapixel APS-C sensor and 4K video shooting, it is a good choice for someone who wants to get into the pleasures of interchangeable lens photography.

best ever price Save £250 Sony A6400 + 16-50mm: was £849 now £599 at Clifton Cameras It's a great choice for vlogging and is one of the best-selling mirrorless models. It's a feature-packed snapper with support for S-log3 and S-log2, a flip-up 16:9 rear touch display, and, of course, Sony's superb autofocus tracking. Comes with Sony PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II zoom.

The Sony A6400 stands out as one of the best budget APS-C mirrorless cameras due to its superb video quality. While its capabilities in still photography are impressive, its 4K video capture is exceptional, recorded as downsampled 6K footage. The 3-inch touchscreen flips up 180 degrees, making it ideal for vloggers who need a forward-facing display.

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Sony's renowned eye autofocus, proven to perform brilliantly in countless tests, works excellently here, even for single-handed shooting. For those interested in post-production, the A6400 includes HLG and S-Log editing formats, and it features an HDMI output for using an external recorder.

See our pick of the best lenses for the Sony A6400