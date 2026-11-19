The Sony A6400 is a powerful compact mirrorless camera that's just had its price slashed for Black Friday
Popular Sony A6400 kit is now cheaper than ever
The Cyber sales have started early this year, and the Black Friday camera deals are not appearing thick and fast - but this offer on the popular Sony A6400 is a great option for vloggers or those starting out in photography.
Sony announced the A6400 APS-C format mirrorless camera back in 2019 - but it is still one of the best budget vlogging cameras around. With its 24-megapixel APS-C sensor and 4K video shooting, it is a good choice for someone who wants to get into the pleasures of interchangeable lens photography.
It's a great choice for vlogging and is one of the best-selling mirrorless models. It's a feature-packed snapper with support for S-log3 and S-log2, a flip-up 16:9 rear touch display, and, of course, Sony's superb autofocus tracking. Comes with Sony PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II zoom.
The Sony A6400 stands out as one of the best budget APS-C mirrorless cameras due to its superb video quality. While its capabilities in still photography are impressive, its 4K video capture is exceptional, recorded as downsampled 6K footage. The 3-inch touchscreen flips up 180 degrees, making it ideal for vloggers who need a forward-facing display.
Sony's renowned eye autofocus, proven to perform brilliantly in countless tests, works excellently here, even for single-handed shooting. For those interested in post-production, the A6400 includes HLG and S-Log editing formats, and it features an HDMI output for using an external recorder.
See our pick of the best lenses for the Sony A6400
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For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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