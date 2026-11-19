Antigravity A1 – the first ever 360-degree camera drone – gets big discount for Black Friday
Antigravity is slashing the cost of its innovative drone that can see everything everywhere at once
My favorite new drone of the year or so – because it changes the game, and does so with aplomb – has been the Antigravity A1. With its 360-degree cameras and FPV it is a new technology to the drone space, a world first, but anyone can pick it up and understand it.
Now the company is encouraging a world-wide offer, so Amazon, and many other US dealers, are offering it with big discounts ahead of Black Friday…
The Antigravity A1 is the world's first drone with a built-in 360-degree camera (so you can re-frame shots after the flight). It also boasts a lot of high-end tech: collision sensors, motion sensing, FPV goggles, deep track, and all this under 250g in weight.
Alternative retailers?
Antigravity A1 at B&H | Antigravity A1 at Adorama
I would seriously consider upgrading to this bundle version of the A1 drone, as it comes with three batteries to give you more flight time.
In my review, I explain the details of how this drone has changed the way you can create video and learn to fly, but the essence of it is that much of the tech – and the money – behind the hugely successful Insta360 X-series (our picks for the best 360-degree cameras) decided to take on DJI at the drone market and beat that company to bringing 360-degree cameras to the air.
The drone boasts an 8K view of the whole world around it, and can record a complete spherical view of everything it sees. That means that, as pilot, you can look around you simply by turning your head thanks to the motion sensors in the supplied FPV goggles. It also means that, after the flight, you can use Insta360's software to re-direct the camera angle.
That opens a world of creative possibilities and means that this isn't just an FPV drone that can fly through tight holes – already an impressive piloting trick that looks good in video. No, this is on where you can do that and then turn the camera to follow something else. Easily.
In my full review of the Antigravity A1, I noted just how effectively the company managed to tackle the significant number of technical challenges this project threw up, including keeping all obstacles out of view when the drone is in flight. The company even introduces new safety technologies, like detecting unexpected payloads, as well as established safety tech like collision sensors.
The drone nevertheless makes it below the 250g weight limit that makes it an easy first-time purchase with limited paperwork in most places, and, of course, Antigravity isn't DJI either – so the company is still allowed to sell in the USA.
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With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books, including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
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