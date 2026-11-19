Weighing just 3.5oz and measuring less than 1 inch cubed, this tiny device is officially the world's smallest film camera
Australian photographer and teacher Luke Fazeka has built the Pocket Obscura, a teeny-tiny pinhole shooter now recognized by Guinness World Records as the smallest film camera in existence
Can’t find your keys? What about your camera? That could become your reality if you decide to get your hands on a Pocket Obscura.
Built by Australian photographer and teacher Luke Fazeka, the miniature 0.9 x 0.9 x 0.9-inch (2.4 x 2.4 x 2.4cm) pinhole device weighs just 3.5oz (100g) and has just been officially recognized as the smallest film camera in the world by Guinness World Records.
Fazeka has stated that he created the Pocket Obscura not only as a working camera, but also as an “exploration of the limits of miniature camera design.” The pinhole design takes a tiny sheet of photographic paper, which needs to be loaded into the camera in a darkroom. Then, to expose it, you only need to slide up the front panel of the tiny cube.
Speaking to PetaPixel, Fazeka said he’d tested different “pinhole aperture sizes, focal lengths, and camera dimensions” to achieve the “desired results.” And those results weren't too shabby, as Fazeka shared an Instagram Reel demonstrating the Pocket Obscura in celebration of his world record.
In the video, the craftsman and photographer takes a quirky shot of a food grater, with the developed image clearly showing the details of the inside of the kitchen utensil.
While the Camera Obscura can currently be found listed on Fazeka’s website for $45 (presumably $45 Australian dollars) but “sold out”, its creator has said, responding in the comments to his Instagram post, that a “limited number” of his little cameras will be available for purchase from December.
You're definitely going to need some sort of lanyard or keychain to avoid losing this thing…
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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