So when CAN you get a Panasonic Lumix GH6? Panasonic Japan warns of delays

The Panasonic Lumix GH6 was always going to be hot news and a wildly popular upgrade for MFT filmmakers, yet according to a statement issued by Panasonic Japan, the demand has exceeded expectations and there may be delays to meeting orders.

It’s not the first time, and it’s not just Panasonic. Just about every maker, from Sony to Nikon, from Canon to Fujifilm, has announced products that are subsequently delayed – sometimes for real reasons like chip shortages, but often because ‘demand has exceeded expectations’.

After a while this gets a little hard to swallow. Obviously no maker wants the expense of unsold products, but camera launches are almost becoming like kickstarter campaigns – like they’ll make a minimum viable number then see what happens.

Well what happens is that people wait longer than they expected for their new gear and get frustrated, or they go off and buy something else (like the Lumix GH5 II, maybe, or the Lumix S5).

The Panasonic Lumix GH6 situation is particularly muddled. The Panasonic Japan advisory notice says the official launch date is March 25th, but that might be a surprise to US retailers like B&H and Adorama which are accepting pre-orders against an expected delivery date of March 15.

It will be even more surprising to UK customers who can buy the GH6 right now from retailers like Wex and Park cameras, where it’s already in stock.

This is an issue we’ve seen already around the Ricoh brand, which has swapped to digital-only sales in Japan but stays with regular distribution in the US. The point here is that announcements made by the Japanese divisions of camera companies do not necessarily reflect a global strategy and may instead refer simply to the Japanese domestic market.

We have asked Panasonic UK and US for clarification and will update this story if/when we know more.

In summary, you can get the GH6 right now in the UK, and US retailers are quoting a shipping date of March 15. We’ll keep our fingers crossed!

