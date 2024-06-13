Skylum brings Luminar to iPhone… and Apple Vision Pro!

Skylum has just launched Luminar Mobile for iPhone and Apple Vision Pro, enabling AI-powered photo editing on the go

Luminar Mobile app
(Image credit: Skylum)

After the recent Apple press conference at WWDC 2024, Skylum announced that Luminar Mobile Photo Editor (a revamping of Luminar for iPad) is now also available for iPhone and Apple Vision Pro users. This enables both amateur and professional photographers to use AI-assisted photo editing on the go.  

Skylum is one of the pioneers of photo editing software that harnesses the power of AI to assist in smart and subtle enhancements to images. Its Luminar Neo package has developed a loyal following, with the iPad iteration taking its photo editing mobile in March of this year.

Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

