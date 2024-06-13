Skylum brings Luminar to iPhone… and Apple Vision Pro!

Skylum has just launched Luminar Mobile for iPhone and Apple Vision Pro, enabling AI-powered photo editing on the go
(Image credit: Skylum)
After the recent Apple press conference at WWDC 2024, Skylum announced that Luminar Mobile Photo Editor (a revamping of Luminar for iPad) is now also available for iPhone and Apple Vision Pro users. This enables both amateur and professional photographers to use AI-assisted photo editing on the go.
Skylum is one of the pioneers of photo editing software that harnesses the power of AI to assist in smart and subtle enhancements to images. Its Luminar Neo package has developed a loyal following, with the iPad iteration taking its photo editing mobile in March of this year.
"Redesigning and adapting our powerful software for the iPhone was a challenge we knew we had to take on," said Skylum CEO, Ivan Kutanin.
"With Luminar for iPad, we developed a superior mobile solution, but it's undeniable that many people prefer the convenience of being able to shoot, edit, and share photos using a smartphone while on the go. With Luminar Mobile, iPhone users have cutting-edge tools right in the palm of their hand, allowing them to achieve professional results that they can share immediately.”
Luminar Mobile retains the intuitive controls and ease of use features incorporated in Luminar for iPad that respond to the touch or Apple Pencil with "realistic motion and sounds".
It also keeps the same AI-powered tools such as Enhance AI, Sky AI, Structure AI and Relight AI. However, Luminar Mobile also comes with two new specialized portrait tools: Skin AI and Body AI. While I am personally not a fan of over-retouched and edited photographs of people, Luminar enables full control for precise adjustments.
Luminar Mobile will enable users to immerse themselves and "enjoy enhancing their photos in a VR environment with an adapted application interface".
At a time when a lot of people are questioning Adobe for its terms of use update, photographers are looking for a new photo editing software that can deliver on quality. Could Skylum step up and fill this potential void? A powerful mobile app could just be reason enough.
Luminar Mobile Photo Editor is available now as a subscription for $4.99 / £3.99 for 1 month, $19.99 / £15.99 for 6 months or $29.99 / £23.99 for a yearly subscription (Australian pricing to be confirmed). Existing owners of the app and subscription service to Luminar for iPad will receive a free update enabling use on iPhone and Apple Vision Pro.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.