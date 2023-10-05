Sigma's flagship Sports zoom is coming to mirrorless cameras

Sigma has revealed that its flagship telephoto Sports lens, the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports, is currently in development for both L-Mount and Sony E Mount.

The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports optic is the full frame mirrorless update of the beloved trinity lens for Canon and Nikon DSLRs, the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sports.

Despite the many crossed fingers of Canon RF and Nikon Z users, however, the new glass will not be making its way to EOS R or Z system cameras (at least, not yet) thanks to the severely restricted nature of the respective mounts.

Their loss is everyone's else's gain, though, as full-frame Sony, Panasonic, Leica and Sigma shooters get to enjoy one of the best 70-200mm lenses on the market. We called the previous version "a top-performance lens with sumptuous build quality and a mighty range of up-market, customizable features" in our review.

Being that this is a development announcement, there is precious little information about the new optic. Here is the official word from Sigma:

"Create expressive images and capture the action in both stills and video. The built-in HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) delivers fast, quiet and accurate AF, able to keep up with fast-moving subjects. The optical stabilizer features Sigma's unique 'OS2' algorithm allowing the lens to be used easily in low-light conditions, even when shooting hand-held.

"Continue shoot [sic] in challenging weather conditions thanks to the lens' fully weather resistant construction. Use alongside the Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN | Art and the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN | Art, these three Sigma zoom lenses cover a wide range of focal lengths with a bright and consistent f/2.8 aperture."

The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports is due for release in December 2023, pricing to be confirmed.

E-Mount shooters can check out the best Sony lenses, while Panasonic, Leica and Sigma users should take a look at the best L-Mount lenses.