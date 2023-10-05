Sigma's flagship Sports zoom is coming to mirrorless cameras

By James Artaius
published

The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 Sports lens is coming to full-frame mirrorless cameras

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports lens
(Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma has revealed that its flagship telephoto Sports lens, the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports, is currently in development for both L-Mount and Sony E Mount. 

The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports optic is the full frame mirrorless update of the beloved trinity lens for Canon and Nikon DSLRs, the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sports.

Despite the many crossed fingers of Canon RF and Nikon Z users, however, the new glass will not be making its way to EOS R or Z system cameras (at least, not yet) thanks to the severely restricted nature of the respective mounts. 

Their loss is everyone's else's gain, though, as full-frame Sony, Panasonic, Leica and Sigma shooters get to enjoy one of the best 70-200mm lenses on the market. We called the previous version "a top-performance lens with sumptuous build quality and a mighty range of up-market, customizable features" in our review

Being that this is a development announcement, there is precious little information about the new optic. Here is the official word from Sigma:

"Create expressive images and capture the action in both stills and video. The built-in HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) delivers fast, quiet and accurate AF, able to keep up with fast-moving subjects. The optical stabilizer features Sigma's unique 'OS2' algorithm allowing the lens to be used easily in low-light conditions, even when shooting hand-held. 

"Continue shoot [sic] in challenging weather conditions thanks to the lens' fully weather resistant construction. Use alongside the Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN | Art and the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN | Art, these three Sigma zoom lenses cover a wide range of focal lengths with a bright and consistent f/2.8 aperture." 

The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports is due for release in December 2023, pricing to be confirmed.

E-Mount shooters can check out the best Sony lenses, while Panasonic, Leica and Sigma users should take a look at the best L-Mount lenses

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles