Sigma's first Canon RF lens is so popular, it's already sold out in Japan

Demand for Sigma's first Canon RF lens is so high that the manifacturer is "unable to keep up" in Japan

Sigma's first ever lens for the Canon RF mount is so popular that the company "is unable to keep up with demand" in its native Japan.

The Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | C, which doesn't go on sale until July 11, has received so many advance orders that the manufacturer cannot produce enough stock, prompting an apology for the delay in fulfilling domestic orders.

