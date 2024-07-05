Sigma's first Canon RF lens is so popular, it's already sold out in Japan

Sigma's first ever lens for the Canon RF mount is so popular that the company "is unable to keep up with demand" in its native Japan.

The Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | C, which doesn't go on sale until July 11, has received so many advance orders that the manufacturer cannot produce enough stock, prompting an apology for the delay in fulfilling domestic orders.

"We have received more orders than we expected for the 'Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary for Canon RF Mount' which is scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 11, 2024, and production is unable to keep up with demand," reads a notice on the Sigma global website.

"As a result, it may take some time for some customers to receive the product. We apologize to our customers and other related parties who have been waiting for the product, but we are currently working hard to produce it, so we ask that you please wait for a little while longer. We appreciate your continued patronage of our company and our products."

So far the issue is isolated to Japan, but I've reached out to Sigma for confirmation of supplies in the West. Sigma UK has confirmed that supply levels are good, and that it will be able to meet current backorders, but as with any launch this could change before the official July 11 on-sale date.

The practice of announcing product shortages shortly after a camera or lens has been launched has been received cynically by some quarters of the photographic community, viewing it as a PR mechanism to drum up interest in an "our product is so popular that it's already sold out!" kind of way.

However, we know that Sigma has faced challenges to its supply chain – and with this lens in particular.

Back in April, Sigma Japan announced that it was suspending orders for its entire lineup of DC DN lenses. This includes the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | C, which is already available for the L-Mount, Sony E mount and Fujifilm X mount.

"Sigma's debut on the Canon RF mount is a triumph," I said in my review. "Super light yet super fast, pint-sized yet power-packed, I keep coming back to the same key selling point: this is a standard trinity lens that fits in your pocket. What's not to love about it?"

