Sigma enhances autofocus performance of 9 Sony-mount prime lenses with a new firmware update

Sigma's free firmware updates ensure its Contemporary prime can keep pace with the Sony A9 III's lightning-fast performance

Sigma 17mm F4 DG DN C • Sigma 23mm F1.4 DC DN C • Sigma 50mm F2 DG DN C
(Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma has long been recognized for offering high-quality third-party lenses that provide a perfect balance between optical performance and affordability. With a commitment to future-proofing its products, Sigma has just rolled out a new firmware update for nine Contemporary prime lenses, designed to maximize compatibility with the Sony A9 III mirrorless camera.

The Sony A9 III, a standout in the world of sports photography cameras, continues to raise the bar with its impressive ability to shoot at up to 120 frames per second, making it one of the fastest cameras on the market. However, achieving these blistering speeds requires more than just a fast shutter, lenses need to keep up as well.

TOPICS
Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum is a professional photographer with over a decade of experience, also working as a photo editor and photography writer. Specializing in photography and art books, Kalum has a keen interest in the stories behind the images and often interviews contemporary photographers to gain insights into their practices. With a deep passion for both contemporary and classic photography, Kalum brings this love of the medium to all aspects of his work.

