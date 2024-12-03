Sigma enhances autofocus performance of 9 Sony-mount prime lenses with a new firmware update

Sigma has long been recognized for offering high-quality third-party lenses that provide a perfect balance between optical performance and affordability. With a commitment to future-proofing its products, Sigma has just rolled out a new firmware update for nine Contemporary prime lenses, designed to maximize compatibility with the Sony A9 III mirrorless camera.

The Sony A9 III, a standout in the world of sports photography cameras, continues to raise the bar with its impressive ability to shoot at up to 120 frames per second, making it one of the fastest cameras on the market. However, achieving these blistering speeds requires more than just a fast shutter, lenses need to keep up as well.

This is where the new firmware update for Sigma’s Contemporary line of prime lenses comes in. The update is aimed at ensuring smooth, uninterrupted autofocus performance, even when the Sony A9 III is pushing the limits of its continuous shooting capabilities.

According to the official release notes, the firmware update brings two key improvements:

" • Compatibility with continuous shooting of up to approximately 120 frames per second has been added for the autofocus modes (AF-S/DMF/MF) on Sony A9 III cameras.

• Improved Operational Stability"

The firmware update applies to nine Sigma prime lenses from the highly-regarded Contemporary line, known for their compact size, robust build quality, and impressive optical performance at a more accessible price point than native Sony lenses.

Here are the specific lenses included in this update:

• Sigma 17mm f/4 DG DN | Contemporary

• Sigma 20mm f/2 DG DN | Contemporary

• Sigma 24mm f/2 DG DN | Contemporary

• Sigma 24mm f/3.5 DG DN | Contemporary

• Sigma 35mm f/2 DG DN | Contemporary

• Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN | Contemporary

• Sigma 50mm f/2 DG DN | Contemporary

• Sigma 65mm f/2 DG DN | Contemporary

• Sigma 90mm f/2.8 DG DN | Contemporary

To take advantage of this update, users can visit the official Sigma product page for detailed instructions and download links. The process is straightforward, and Sigma provides a helpful guide to ensure a smooth update experience.

Firmware updates are crucial for unlocking the full potential of your equipment. In this case, the new update not only optimizes autofocus performance for rapid, high-speed shooting but also ensures your lenses are fully compatible with the cutting-edge features of the Sony A9 III.