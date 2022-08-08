Sigma drops a pair of new f/1.4 astro Art prime lenses

Sigma has announced a pair of new f/1.4 prime lenses in its Art category, the Sigma 20mm f/1.4 DG DN | Art and the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG DN | Art. Both optics are being released for the L-Mount and Sony E-mount.

Both lenses are being positioned as among the best lenses for astrophotography (opens in new tab), thanks to their wide focal length, fast aperture for gathering light, sharp rendering across the frame even wide open, and well controlled sagittal come flare – an aberration that cannot be corrected in post production.

The Sigma 20mm f/1.4 DG DN | Art features 17 elements arranged in 14 groups, among them a trio of aspherical elements – one of which is "the largest double-sided aspherical element ever produced by Sigma".

The lens also features a rear filter holder, for simple combination of multiple filters; a de-clickable and lockable aperture ring; a lockable manual focus ring; and a Lens Heater Retainer lip around the front element to keep a heat strip in place (to prevent condensation forming on the elements).

Its slightly narrower sibling, the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG DN | Art, boasts a total of four aspherical elements and employs Super Multi- Coating and Nano Porous Coating to combat ghosting and flare, and produce high-contrast results in backlit situations.

It also boasts a water- and oil-repellent coating on the front lens element, and is also weather sealed to accommodate shooting in challenging conditions.

Given their focal lengths and claimed rendering ability, both lenses seem like great options for landscapes and architectural photography as well, with the 20mm option looking like a solid bet for videographers thanks to its de-clickable aperture ring.

Both lenses go on sale 26 August, with the Sigma 20mm f/1.4 DG DN | Art priced at at $899 / £859 (AU$TBC) and the Sigma 24mm f/1.4 DG DN | Art selling for $799 / £779 (AU$TBC).

