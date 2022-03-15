Shockproof Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 commando phone is in the works!

It looks like Samsung is getting ready to introduce a new rugged handset – the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 – which has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark database with the model number SM-G736B by MySmartPrice and reveals some key specifications. The new phone will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro, which made in into our Best rugged phone in 2022 guide.

The benchmark listing reveals that the handset will be powered by an octa-core processor with codename lahaina. Out of these eight cores, four cores will be clocked at 1.80GHz frequency and the other four will be clocked at 2.40GHz frequency. Going on the codename and the cluster configuration, it looks like the Galaxy XCover Pro 2 might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

Android 12 out of the box

From the benchmark listing, we can also see that the handset will be equipped with 6BG of RAM and that it will come pre-loaded with Android 12 with a OneUI skin on top.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The upcoming handset scored 766 points in the single-core round of the Geekbench 5 test and 2722 points in the multi-core round.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The phone will be the successor to the Galaxy XCover Pro, which was released in 2020. This Military-grade rugged smartphone’s specs include a waterproof body and a full-HD display that works with gloves and wet fingers, two programmable physical buttons, fingerprint reader, 4,050mAh removable battery, fast charging, NFC, 25MP main camera and a dedicated wide camera.

For now that’s all we know about the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 for now. We will however keep our eyes peeled, as a Geekbench listing is usually at the very beginning of a new devices journey, so it should pop up on other certification websites soon.

• The best camera phones you can buy today

• The best budget camera phone

• The best burner phones

• The best phablet

• Which is the best iPhone for photography?

• Best borescope

• Best laser level