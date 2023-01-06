Set your alarm! New Sigma 60-600mm lens coming on January 12

Sigma is hosting an online product launch on January 12 – and smart money is on it being the highly anticipated Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG DN OS lens for Sony E Mount and Leica / Panasonic L Mount.

The best lenses for bird and wildlife photography (opens in new tab) are telephoto lenses (opens in new tab) with a big zoom range, as they enable photographers to capture animals in the distance without disturbing them. A popular choice is the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM (opens in new tab), which was released in 2021, but now Sigma is releasing an even faster lens with an even wider zoom range.

According to (opens in new tab) a very reliable source at Sony Alpha Rumors, the latest Sigma 60-600mm will be constructed of 27 elements in 19 groups, with a minimum focusing distance of 45-260cm depending on the focal length, a filter diameter of 105mm and a weight of just under 5.5 lbs / 2.5kg.

It’s not a lightweight lens, by any means, but it is incredibly versatile. While the 60-100mm range would be ideal for shooting portraits (although admittedly it would be a very heavy portrait lens (opens in new tab)), the 100-600mm range is much better suited to distant subjects such as birds, other wildlife or even aircraft, for those who love a bit of plane spotting.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed by Sigma, we expect the 60-600mm lens will have the same rugged build and effective weather sealing as the previous Sigma 60-600mm Sport (opens in new tab) lens for DSLRs. We also expect it to come with a tripod bracket, to toggle between manual and autofocus, an autofocus range limiter switch, as well as two switchable custom modes.

The Sigma 60-600mm lens is already available in Nikon F and Canon EF mounts, so this will be welcome news to Sony and Panasonic shooters who want to invest in a versatile lens suitable for a range of photographic styles. The cost of the Nikon and Canon versions is $1,999 / £1,699 / AU$3,599, though whether or not the new lens will see the usual 'mirrorless premium' added on top is yet to be seen.

