Fujifilm teases its new camera on social media, saying "See you in Tokyo!" at the X Summit later this month

Fujifilm is teasing a new camera – and teasing that it will be announced at its upcoming X Summit, taking place in Tokyo on February 20. 

A 16-second teaser video has been uploaded to Fujifilm's YouTube and social media channels around the world, depicting a camera in silhouette with the text "See you soon". You can see some of the videos embedded below.

The camera has been carefully blacked out, save for a silver of silver on the top plate. The shape suggests a compact camera, as the outline does not match the silhouette of the X-Series Fujifilm cameras styled after SLRs, and looks too compact to be a GFX medium format camera

"See you in TOKYO!! 🇯🇵 Please tune in to X Summit TOKYO 2024 on the FUJIFILM X Series YouTube Channel on February 20th," posted Fujifilm Canada on Instagram.

"See you in TOKYO! Please stay tuned for X Summit TOKYO 2024," wrote Fujifilm US, and "Not long now... See you in Tokyo," said Fujifilm UK all using the hashtag #XSummitTokyo2024.

The Fujifilm Japan Instagram threw in a few more tags for good measure. "Tuesday, February 20th from 14:30 on YouTube channel. X Summit TOKYO 2024 live streaming! For more information, check out the link in @fujifilmjp_x's story highlight 'X Summit'! #FUJIFILM #FUJIFILM #X series #fujifilm_xseries #fujifilmgfx #Fujifilminlovewithcolor #xsummit"

Fujifilm confirmed the X Summit earlier this month, where it also noted that this year is the company's 90th anniversary.

Taking place on February 20, the Tokyo X Summit is just days before and a few miles away from the monolithic CP+ 2024 – being held in Yokohama from February 22-25.

Since CP+ is traditionally host to a number of big camera announcements (this year expected to include a new flagship camera from Canon), it makes sense for Fujifilm to reveal its latest product a little earlier for maximum fanfare.

