Save up to $500 this Presidents' Day with these amazing Dell XPS deals!

Are you in the market for a fancy new laptop that can handle the toughest workflows, the most brutal video and photo editing sessions, and that’s portable but very powerful? Then these amazing Presidents' Day deals from Dellon the flagship XPS laptop line-up are perfect to help you tackle the most challenging deadlines and help you create beautiful photos or video project with ease.

You will have to hurry, though, as these are limited deals – so once they are gone, they are gone!

Dell XPS 13"|was $1,299|now $999

SAVE $300 Compact, yet powerful this 13" XPS laptop can handle all types of photography and video editing. With its i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, this is a portable and powerful laptop suited for travel or in the studio

Dell XPS 15"|was $2,299|now $1,799

SAVE $500 This powerful 15" XPS laptop can handle all vast photography edits and up to 8K video editing. With its i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, this is a portable powerhouse offers desktop on the go.

We always try to make sure that you are getting the best possible deal, but also the best information to help you make the best purchase possible. Therefore we have highlighted some facts on the XPS 13" and 15" to help you decide which option is best suited to your lifestyle and workflows – but be rest assured if you still don’t know which on to get, any one of these laptops is a bit of kit at an incredible price.

Dell XPS 13”

Supporting a 13.3-inch infinity edge display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, onboard Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 512BG SSD and 16GB of RAM, this is a little powerhouse that can be used for all types of photography and video editing. It must be noted that this does not feature a dedicated graphics card like the higher end models within the XPS line-up, but don’t let that put you off. This is an incredible laptop that is both powerful and portable and is well suited for those that travel a lot – and now priced at $999, saving you $300, it's a steal of a deal!

Dell XPS 15”

The Dell XPS 15” with its 3.5K, 3456 x 2160 touch and anti-reflective display comes in three different configurations. However, this one is the best bang for your buck, featuring an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor that has 8 cores and 16 threads, perfect for multi-work tasking and performance-based workloads like 4K video editing or multi-cam editing. It even turbo boosts up to a whopping 4.6 GHz to make sure all your editing tasks are done in the quickest time possible, leaving you room to be more creative.

This model also features a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB VRAM – more than enough to scrub through 4K to even 8K timelines in the video editor of your choice, and tackle the most advanced photoshop editing workflows out there, and will still have plenty of memory and speed to spare. And at $1,799 with a $500 saving it’s hard to resist picking one up ourselves!

It’s also worth noting that that those who seek the ultimate power and performance and can also save $350 on the highest specced XPS 15, that's priced at $2,149 and comes with the improved RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and double the RAM and memory, with 32GB of RAM installed and and a 1TB NVme SSD installed.

Whichever one of these laptops you pick, you will be sure, you’re getting the fastest configurations possible from the trusted XPS line-up from Dell, that have been used within the industry by professionals for many many years.

