Save £350 as Panasonic G9 II camera drops to lowest-ever price!

By
published

Grab this ready-to-shoot Panasonic Lumix G9 II with 12-60mm lens bundle for its lowest-ever price!

Panasonic G9 II best price
(Image credit: Future)

If you have been waiting for a stellar deal on one of the best mirrorless cameras then now is your chance to take the plunge and retire your tired DSLR as the Panasonic G9 II with 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens bundle is now at its lowest-ever price of just £1,549 at Amazon - that's a MASSIVE £350 saving!

Now is the time to buy, as I can see these flying off the shelves at this price - and discounts on Amazon can disappear almost as soon as we spot them!

Panasonic G9 II + 12-60mm|£1,899.99|now £1,549 SAVE £350.99 at Amazon.💰 Lowest-ever price ✅ perfect for beginners or prosumers ❌ it's quite heavy for a MFT camera 💲 Price Check:

Panasonic G9 II + 12-60mm|£1,899.99|now £1,549
SAVE £350.99 at Amazon. Grab this amazing all-around camera for its lowest-ever price. Shooting 25MP stills and recording 4K videos - it's a content creator's dream.

💰 Lowest-ever price
✅ perfect for beginners or prosumers
❌ it's quite heavy for a MFT camera

💲 Price Check:
Wex: £1,799 | LCE: £1,899

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles