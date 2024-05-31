Save £350 as Panasonic G9 II camera drops to lowest-ever price!

Grab this ready-to-shoot Panasonic Lumix G9 II with 12-60mm lens bundle for its lowest-ever price!
If you have been waiting for a stellar deal on one of the best mirrorless cameras then now is your chance to take the plunge and retire your tired DSLR as the Panasonic G9 II with 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens bundle is now at its lowest-ever price of just £1,549 at Amazon - that's a MASSIVE £350 saving!
Now is the time to buy, as I can see these flying off the shelves at this price - and discounts on Amazon can disappear almost as soon as we spot them!
The G9 II marks a milestone as the first Lumix G-series camera to incorporate Phase Hybrid AF, ensuring swift and accurate autofocus. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, its real-time autofocus recognition now extends to cars, motorcycles, and animal eyes, enhancing subject detection for sharper results. With a remarkable burst shooting rate of 75fps and a pre-burst function that allows you to capture fleeting moments up to 1.5 seconds retroactively, it ensures you never miss the perfect shot.
At its core lies a 25.2MP Digital Live MOS Sensor paired with an updated processor, engineered to deliver high-speed, high-resolution imaging. This combination ensures crisp, detailed stills and cinematic-quality DCI 4K and UHD 4K video capture. The result is imagery that exudes realism, with true-to-life color rendition and immersive depth. Furthermore, the camera introduces a handheld high-res mode, amalgamating multiple exposures to produce a single, ultra-high-resolution 100MP file in either RAW or JPEG format.
In the realm of video, the G9 II shines with its ability to record up to DCI 4K and UHD 4K footage at 60p with unlimited recording capability and 4:2:2 10-bit color depth. For those inclined towards high-resolution slow-motion content, it offers support for C4K/4K video capture at 120p with 4:2:0 10-bit color sampling. With these capabilities and a suite of video shooting assist functions, the G9 II caters to the needs of discerning videographers, enabling them to unleash their creativity without compromise.
