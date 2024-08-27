SAVE $500 on the Canon R6 Mark II as it drops to its lowest price ever!

With a HUGE $500 saving the Canon EOS R6 Mark II is now $1,999

Canon EOS R6 Mark II
Canon has just slashed the price of its powerful full-frame EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless camera to $1,999, making it the best deal we've seen yet from several retailers, including B&H and Amazon

Featuring a 24.2MP sensor, 40fps burst shooting, new autofocus tracking modes, and the ability to capture oversampled 6K video, this camera was introduced in November 2022 as the successor to the original EOS R6. 

Canon EOS R6 Mk II | was $2,499 | now $1,999
Save £500 at B&H

