Save $250 on an Edelkrone video slider – this brilliant camera accessory is just $350

Currently at B&H, the Edelkrone SliderPLUS v5 Long is being offered at just $349.99, saving you $250, which is an impressive saving to upgrade your cinematography, but hurry as it is in a daily deal to act now before its too late.

The Edelkrone SliderPlus v5 is designed with movable rails that travel during a slide movement to give you extra travel distance while keeping the slider compact and perfect for travel or confined spaces, When used on the ground or other surface, it has a travel length of 1.3' and can support up to 40 lb. - so it is built for the toughed of gear.

Mounted on a tripod the Edelkrone SliderPlus v5 long provides a travel length of 2.6' with up to 10 lb loads supported. This movable design also works for dolly shots, because since the rails move along with the carriage, they won't get in the shot when you dolly in and out.

The SliderPLUS v5 Long is a manual ball bearing slider, but it also supports the optional Slide Module v3 attachment that allows for motion control and hands free operation, it is also compatible with other Edelkrone motorized add-ons which can be incorporated for fully synchronized multi-axis motion, operated via a single iOS/Android app. When paired with the Slide Module v3, the SliderPLUS v5 Long can be mounted on a tripod at an incline of up to 22.5° with up to 5.5 lb loads, giving you very creative dolly shots.

The slider carriage features a retractable 3/8"-16 mounting screw so it doesn't scratch up your bag or car boot whilst in transport. On the bottom, the slider offers a 3/8"-16 thread for more robust tripod mounting options.

Other user-friendly features include lockable fold-out legs, an instant-lock button on the slider carriage, so you can safely move the slider from place to place, and magnetic belt clips, the belt clips of the included belts simply push in onto the slider carriage for efficient use.

The SliderPLUS v5 Long is made of aluminum and stainless steel components, steel ball bearings, and temperature-treated aluminum rods making this slider a perfect option to take with you whilst you travel for some creative dolly or slide shots to give your cinematography that extra “Je ne sais quoi”

