Save $250 on a 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2!

You can never have too much storage for your photos, videos, or any other digital data, and if that storage is also super-fast and portable, then even better! B&H Photo Video hasn't waited for this year's Black Friday camera deals for its latest storage deal though, as it's already offering a massive $250 discount on a SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2.

SanDisk makes a lot of portable SSDs with similar, confusing model names and varying performance specs. But this one's easy to categorize - it's the fastest portable SSD in the SanDisk stable, capable of incredible 2000 MB/s read/write speeds over its super-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C connection.

And it's not just high speed which sets this portable SSD apart. With 4TB of storage space, its capacity is just as impressive!

Save $250 on a huge 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD. This is the fastest portable SSD SanDisk makes with the highest capacity available, and now it can be yours with a massive 25% discount!

SanDisk's Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2 is based around a blazing fast NVMe SSD, linked to your PC or Mac via an unusual USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connection. Computers directly supporting this connection standard are rare, but the USB 4 ports on the latest MacBooks and laptop PCs are backward compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2. That means this SSD can still unleash its maximum speed potential of up to 2000MB/s, really putting the 'extreme' in Extreme Pro!

If you're rocking an older computer, this SSD will still work, just at slower transfer speeds of up to 1000MB/s. But you can rest easy knowing your top-class portable SSD is future-proofed for any future computer upgrade.

