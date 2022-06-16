Save an amazing $160 on this Lexar CFexpress 128GB twin-pack from B&H

By published

Save $160 when you buy this Lexar 128GB CFexpress twin-pack from B&H within its limited-time daily specials!

Lexar 128GB Professional CFexpress Type-B
(Image credit: B&H)

If you have recently purchased a brand new camera and want to take advantage of its super-fast CFexpress card slots to capture all your high-res stills or cinematic video, then this limited-time only deal from B&H is the perfect solution.

For a limited-time you can grab a Lexar 128GB CFexpress Type-B twin-pack for just $239.99, that's a respectable $160 off! (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Lexar 128GB CFexpress Type-B Twin-pack|was $399.99|now $239.99 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $160 With this twin pack deal, you save a $160 and gain a total of 256GB of storage for all your cinematic 4K / 8K footage and high-res stills. At this price it is a true bargain.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Designed to optimize the capabilities of processional and semi-pro cameras, the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type-B cards utilize  PCI Express 3.0 and NVMe protocols to provide high-speed performance, durability, and reliability. They also deliver read speeds of up to 1750 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, both of which help to improve transfer speeds between the card and your computer, as well as dramatically accelerate your workflow.

These cards have also been designed to leverage the capabilities of next-generation cinema cameras and high-resolution mirrorless cameras, the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B card allows you to capture breathtaking high-quality images and extended recording sessions of RAW 4k/8K video. 

So no matter if your a high-resolution stills photographer, shooting sports at 30 frames per second or capturing cinematic 4K or 8K video, this twin back of Lexar 128GB CFexpress Type B card from B&H, currently with a limited-time saving of $160 are worth the investment to make sure that you don't run out of space for your creativity. 

Read more:

Best CFexpress cards (opens in new tab)
Best memory card readers (opens in new tab)
Best sports camera (opens in new tab)
Best cinema camera (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles