Save an amazing $160 on this Lexar CFexpress 128GB twin-pack from B&H

If you have recently purchased a brand new camera and want to take advantage of its super-fast CFexpress card slots to capture all your high-res stills or cinematic video, then this limited-time only deal from B&H is the perfect solution.

For a limited-time you can grab a Lexar 128GB CFexpress Type-B twin-pack for just $239.99, that's a respectable $160 off! (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Lexar 128GB CFexpress Type-B Twin-pack| was $399.99 |now $239.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $160 With this twin pack deal, you save a $160 and gain a total of 256GB of storage for all your cinematic 4K / 8K footage and high-res stills. At this price it is a true bargain.

US DEAL

Designed to optimize the capabilities of processional and semi-pro cameras, the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type-B cards utilize PCI Express 3.0 and NVMe protocols to provide high-speed performance, durability, and reliability. They also deliver read speeds of up to 1750 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000 MB/s, both of which help to improve transfer speeds between the card and your computer, as well as dramatically accelerate your workflow.

These cards have also been designed to leverage the capabilities of next-generation cinema cameras and high-resolution mirrorless cameras, the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B card allows you to capture breathtaking high-quality images and extended recording sessions of RAW 4k/8K video.

So no matter if your a high-resolution stills photographer, shooting sports at 30 frames per second or capturing cinematic 4K or 8K video, this twin back of Lexar 128GB CFexpress Type B card from B&H, currently with a limited-time saving of $160 are worth the investment to make sure that you don't run out of space for your creativity.

