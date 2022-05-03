Save a whopping $400 on this Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III lens bundle

If you're looking for the perfect compact yet powerful system and want a great deal, look no further than this whopping $400 saving at Adorama on the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III bundled with its super zoom 100-400mm lens – all for the bargain price of $2,899.

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III + 100-400mm f/5-6.3 bundle | was $3,299 |now $2,899

SAVE $400 Built for speed and portability, this well-rounded Micro Four Thirds camera is equipped with a 20.4MP sensor capable of 60 fps shooting. It's also able to record in 4K DCI and UHD, making this compact and powerful package great for any content creator.

US DEAL

The sensor and processor of the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III offer a sensitivity range up to ISO25600, while a sophisticated 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system compensates for up to 7.5 stops of camera shake for sharper handheld shooting for still or video. Beyond imaging, the sensor also incorporates 121 on-chip phase-detection points, all of which are cross-type, along with 121 contrast-detection areas for faster and precise focusing while offering great subject tracking performance.

Its physical design features a durable magnesium-alloy body along with extensive weather sealing to support work in all weather conditions. It is also equipped with a 2.36 million-dot, 0.74x-magnification electronic viewfinder and 3.0-inch 1.037 million-dot vari-angle LCD touchscreen for intuitive control and working from a variety of angles. Additionally, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options expand sharing and remote shooting capabilities in any shooting scenario.

Don't forget that this amazing offer also comes with the Olympus M.Zuiko 100-400mm f/5-6.3, which is a remarkable 200-800mm equivalent super-telephoto lens – meaning no matter how far your subject is, you will always be able to capture the action from any standpoint. This lens is also characterized by its optical image stabilization system that compensates for three stops of camera shake for sharper handheld shooting – a great benefit when shooting far away from your subject.

All in, this is the perfect camera and lens combination for anyone wanting a compact and light-weight solution for wildlife or sports photography, and with a $400 saving this seems like a great deal from Adorama.

