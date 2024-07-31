Save a MASSIVE $600 off the Sony A7 II + 28-70mm camera bundle, now just $998

This was one of the best Black Friday deals last year - but now I've spotted another big discount on one of the best-value full-frame mirrorless cameras around.

You can now grab the Sony A7 II with a 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens for just $998 at B&H - that's an impressive $600 saving!

The Sony A7 II is a great mirrorless camera from a great family of mirrorless cameras. This full-frame model is the second generation A7 - and this is a particularly good deal as it gets Sony's built-in image stabilization, as well as the large sensor - at an incredible price.

Sony A7 II + 28-70mm | was £1,598 | now £998

Save $600 at B&H With a 24MP full-frame sensor, 5 frames per second burst mode, and Full HD video, this is a perfect camera for anyone looking for a great camera to put your phone back in your pocket.

The Mark II is a significant upgrade from the original Sony A7, but the A7 II represents a complete overhaul, featuring Sony’s 5-axis in-body stabilization, improved autofocus, and enhanced video capabilities.

The A7 II is equipped with a full-frame 24.3-megapixel sensor, hybrid contrast/phase-detection autofocus, better ergonomics, and an ISO range of 50-25,600. While it doesn't support 4K video, it can shoot full HD at up to 60/50fps. Additional features include built-in Wi-Fi and a tilting rear screen.

Despite being an older model, succeeded by the Sony A7 III and Sony A7 IV, it remains a great bargain for those seeking an affordable entry into full-frame mirrorless photography or a reliable second backup body.