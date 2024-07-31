Save a MASSIVE $600 off the Sony A7 II + 28-70mm camera bundle, now just $998

This full-frame mirrorless marvel is a bargain at just $998, giving you a massive $600 in savings!

This was one of the best Black Friday deals last year - but now I've spotted another big discount on one of the best-value full-frame mirrorless cameras around.

You can now grab the Sony A7 II with a 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens for just $998 at B&H - that's an impressive $600 saving!

Save $600 at B&H With a 24MP full-frame sensor, 5 frames per second burst mode, and Full HD video, this is a perfect camera for anyone looking for a great camera to put your phone back in your pocket.

