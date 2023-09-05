Save a massive $1,500 on Leica SL2 bundles until January 2024!

If you have ever wanted to own a Leica and have been waiting and praying for some deals, now is your moment! As Leica is offering a $1,500 voucher towards the purchase of any new SL2 Prime or Vario bundle until January 2024.

This is a great offer for any buddy photographers or filmmakers wanting to jump into the Leica SL system.

(Image credit: Leica)

The current offer only extends to the Leica SL2, which has been grouped into six bundles pairing either the standard black or limited-run silver Leica SL2 with the versatile Leica 24-70mm f/2.8 Vario-Elmarit-SL ASPH zoom or with one of the new lightweight Summicron-SL 35 or 50mm f/2 ASPH prime lenses, which DCW reported on earlier in the year.

Whatever your preference in color or focal length $1,500 is nothing to be sniffed at and will help you save a heap of cash converting over to the German brand.

How to get your voucher code?

(Image credit: Leica)

1. First you will have to log into or register for a Leica account - once in your account you will see a link to download your vouchers. Note that only 1 voucher can be used per purchase



2. Fill out the online form to request the voucher. Once submitted you will be sent your unique voucher code via your Leica Account and to the email you used to set up the account. - Make sure to click "Activate your voucher" to show your discount code.



3. You will now have your voucher code and it can be redeemed at any participating Leica store in the US or via authorized dealers such as B&H or Adorama. Make sure to enter your unique voucher ID into the special instructions box in the Shopping Cart during checkout and once applied you will have $1,500 big ones.

While Leica might be vastly more expensive than other brands on the market, they rarely run discount offers and for such a long time as this one - so this deal is rather special, so y advice would be if you're on the fence about switching now is the time to do it and save yourself $1,500 in the progress.

Check out the best Leica cameras and the best Leica SL lenses