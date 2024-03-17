Samyang's ingenious attachment turns its V-AF lenses anamorphic

The unique feature of Samsung's affordable V-AF cinema lens range is that it has a bayonet mount at the front. At the time of its original launch, we had little information as to what it would be used for.

On view at the UK's The Photography & Video Show, the Samyang 1.7x Anamorphic MF Adapter is the first of the accessories that take use of this mount. It turns the Samyang V-AF 35mm T1.9, V-AF 45 T1.9, V-AF 75mm T1.9, and V-AF 100mm T1.9 into an anamorphic lens. So you no longer need a separate set of cinema lenses to create anamorphic effects – you can simply attach this one converter to your existing set of cine primes.

The adapter can also be used on the V-AF 24mm T.9, but here usage is restricted to shooting in Super 35 (APS-C) format.

(Image credit: Future)

Anamorphic lenses are very on trend in the movies – creating a unique oval bokeh, and giving a cinematic look through the way they create horizontal streaks of light across the frame.

The attachment turns the lenses' operation to manual focus, but electronic communication from the lens to the camera body remains.

The range of V-AF lenses are also sold under the Rokinon brand in North America - and for the moment at least are only available in the Sony FE mirrorless camera mount. A V-AF 20mm will be the next model in the Samyang series, but this will not be compatible with the anamorphic adapter.

The anamorphic adapter is due to go on sale later this year, and we are told should be available for around £800 - so well under US$1,000.

The Photography & Video Show continues until Tuesday 19 March.