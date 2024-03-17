Samyang's ingenious attachment turns its V-AF lenses anamorphic

By Chris George
published

So that's what that front bayonet mount on Samsung's V-AF cine lenses is for!

1.7x Anamorphic MF Adapter
(Image credit: Future)

The unique feature of Samsung's affordable V-AF cinema lens range is that it has a bayonet mount at the front. At the time of its original launch, we had little information as to what it would be used for. 

On view at the UK's The Photography & Video Show, the Samyang 1.7x Anamorphic MF Adapter is the first of the accessories that take use of this mount. It turns the Samyang V-AF 35mm T1.9, V-AF 45 T1.9, V-AF 75mm T1.9, and V-AF 100mm T1.9 into an anamorphic lens. So you no longer need a separate set of cinema lenses to create anamorphic effects – you can simply attach this one converter to your existing set of cine primes.

The adapter can also be used on the V-AF 24mm T.9, but here usage is restricted to shooting in Super 35 (APS-C) format.

(Image credit: Future)

Anamorphic lenses are very on trend in the movies – creating a unique oval bokeh, and giving a cinematic look through the way they create horizontal streaks of light across the frame.

 The attachment turns the lenses' operation to manual focus, but electronic communication from the lens to the camera body remains.

The range of V-AF lenses are also sold under the Rokinon brand in North America - and for the moment at least are only available in the Sony FE mirrorless camera mount. A V-AF 20mm will be the next model in the Samyang series, but this will not be compatible with the anamorphic adapter.

The anamorphic adapter is due to go on sale later this year, and we are told should be available for around £800 - so well under US$1,000.

The Photography & Video Show continues until Tuesday 19 March.

The 1.7x Anamorphic MF Adapter on its own is  (Image credit: Future)

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

