Samyang launches its widest V-AF lens to complete its budget cine line-up

Samyang's V-AF cine lens lineup is now complete with the introduction of the Samyang V-AF 20mm T1.9, a fast full-frame wide-angle lens and the widest of the series.

Samyang historically specialized in budget third-party manual focus lenses, but in recent years it has expanded to offer users not only AF options but cine lens options. Pushing this even further Samyang combined these and created the world's first AF cine lenses with the Samyang V-AF, considered by many to be on par with the best cine lenses on the market - and the three that we have tested so far, all perform extremely well given their highly-affordable price.

(Image credit: Samyang)

What is the Samyang V-AF range?

As mentioned, V-AF is the world's first AF cine lens lineup, focused on making video and cine lenses more accessible to 'single-person video creators to small productions as well as filmmakers'.

These lenses make approaching video-making, with cine lenses, easier for users new to capturing motion and used to the AF functions of stills cameras or camera phones. The fast autofocus makes it easy to capture moving subjects with an added cinematic touch.

The price point also separates the V-AF from the majority of lenses in the cine lens market. Despite having an AF system, they are significantly cheaper than other cine lens equivalents, lowering the entry point further.

The lineup consists of the following full-frame cine prime lenses: V-AF 24mm T1.9, V-AF 35mm T1.9, V-AF 45mm T1.9, V-AF 75mm T1.9, V-AF 100mm T2.3, and the newly introduced 20mm T1.9, all of which are available on Sony E mount (FE). This even spread of focal lengths provides users with an AF cine lens that can cover most, if not all, shooting scenarios. The range of V-AF lenses are also sold under the Rokinon brand in North America.

As is the case with most higher-end cine lens ranges, uniformity among the V-AF line is paramount to its versatility and flexibility. Each lens has an identical size and weight meaning swapping lenses on stabilizers, gimbals, and drones is seamless and negates the need to recalibrate. Again, this is the case across the entire focal range as each measures just ∅72.2 x 72.1 and weighs only 280g.

Despite the small form factor, the V-AF series supports resolutions up to 8K and is color-matched for consistent image quality. Nine aperture blades provide a soft and natural-looking bokeh, adding to the cinematic quality.

Other notable features across the lineup include a tally lamp to indicate the filming status, weather sealing, and a customizable switch and button. This last feature is often associated with photography lenses, and is typically reserved for higher-end cine lenses adding the feature 'focus-save function'.

As a photographer looking to dip my toes into the pool of filmmaking, these lenses are certainly at the top of my list of lenses to try. Factoring in the smaller price than other cine lenses and the compatibility with the new Samyang anamorphic adapter ( the new 20mm is too wide to be compatible, mind), they become exciting lenses capable of creating a cinematic look.

The Samyang V-AF 20mm T1.9 completes the V-AF lineup and will start shipping in May 2024 and will be available for just $700 | £568 | AU $1,077.

