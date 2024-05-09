Samyang launches its widest V-AF lens to complete its budget cine line-up

Samyang completes its cinema lens lineup by introducing a new V-AF 20mm T1.9 wide-angle lens

Samyang's V-AF cine lens lineup is now complete with the introduction of the Samyang V-AF 20mm T1.9, a fast full-frame wide-angle lens and the widest of the series. 

Samyang historically specialized in budget third-party manual focus lenses, but in recent years it has expanded to offer users not only AF options but cine lens options. Pushing this even further Samyang combined these and created the world's first AF cine lenses with the Samyang V-AF, considered by many to be on par with the best cine lenses on the market - and the three that we have tested so far, all perform extremely well given their highly-affordable price. 

