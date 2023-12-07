Samyang announces 100mm T2.3 Cine V-AF lens for Sony mirrorless cameras

Samyang has expanded its popular V-AF lineup with a compact 100mm cine lens.

The new Samyang V-AF 100mm T2.3 FE, as the name suggests, is designed for the Sony FE mount and provides even further focal length choice to the existing V-AF range. With a host of great features, the new lens looks quickly to become one of the best Sony lenses for vlogging and filmmaking. It will be sold under the Rokinon brand name in North America, as is the convention for all Samyang lenses.

Building on the success of the existing cine lenses which currently consist of the Samyang V-AF 24mm, V-AF 35mm, 45mm, and V-AF 75mm T1.9 FE lenses, this lens provides more depth and increases the focal range. A V-AF 20mm T1.9 lens is due to be launched in March 2024.

(Mar 2024)The 100mm focal length coupled with the T2.3 aperture is ideal for capturing people, excelling at shooting portraiture and videos such as talking head interviews, but is also great for product and still life.

Samyang V-AF 100mm T2.3 FE (Image credit: Samyang)

The Samyang Cine autofocus series has been praised for its fast and efficient AF, which is vital for tracking and subject detection when recording video. The 100mm will boast the same AF system, ensuring tack-sharp video quality across the board. Another area where the V-AF lenses shine is through the color tones, and this lens further adds to this, enabling further consistency across the line.

The Samyang V-AF 100mm T2.3 FE will also include all of the cinematic features on the other V-AF lenses such as 8K support. It also has a customizable dial on the side of the lens that can be set to use manual focus or allow aperture adjustment by turning the focus ring.

Sample image from Samyang V-AF 100mm T2.3 FE (Image credit: Samyang)

The lens does differ slightly in terms of length, measuring 13mm longer than the existing series. This is due to its construction of 9 elements in 8 groups, where 2 HR and 2 ED lenses have been incorporated for 'superior optical performance'. Despite being 13mm longer than the rest of the series, it shares the same weight, focus ring position, and size front meaning that there is no need to reconfigure a gimbal when switching between focal lengths.

Another feature that will excite existing, and intrigue potential, Samyang Cine lens users is the introduction of a new anamorphic adapter for the V-AF series! Scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2024, the adapter will add anamorphic features to the V-AF series, including the new 100mm.

The Samyang V-AF 100mm T2.3 FE will be available at the end of December 2023 but is available to pre-order now. Samyang has always delivered fantastic affordable options and this lens is no different available for just $540 / £540.

Samyang has been developing some exceptional lenses of late and since its foray into AF lenses, they haven't looked back!

