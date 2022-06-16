Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Geekbench listing reveals key specs

Listings spotted on Geekbench have told us a lot about Samsung’s forthcoming camera phones lately. Last month the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is expected to launch on August 10 was spotted, confirming key specs in the process: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Android 12, and 8GB RAM. Now, thanks to the vigilant people at GSMAreana, we have the key specs for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which will be alongside the Flip 4, as they spotted it on Geekbench too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Known specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 spotted on Geekbench carries the model designation SM-F936U, which points towards it being the US version of the upcoming smartphone. From the listing we can see the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, that it runs Android 12 and comes with 12GB RAM. As the Galaxy Fold 3 only came with a 12GB RAM option, it looks likely that the Fold 4 will too.

(Image credit: Geekbench )

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Rumors so far

According to SamMobile, Samsung will increase the maximum storage from 512GB on Fold3 to a massive 1TB on the Fold4. Reliable leaker, Ice Universe, tips the Z Fold4 to be slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, the Samsung Z Fold3, and coming with a squarer display and slightly narrower bezel than the previous Fold smartphones. More pocket friendly is certainly good news.

Fold3 → Fold4 (based on limited information, 100% accuracy is not guaranteed) pic.twitter.com/edE1BpIU0LApril 22, 2022 See more

GalaxyClub (opens in new tab) spotted two phone batteries being registered by Samsung with with regulators in South Korea and we think it is safe to assume these are for the Galaxy Z Fold4. The two spotted batteries have rated capacities of 2,002mAh and 2,268mAh, giving a total of 4,270mAh. This capacity is almost identical to the 2,275mAh capacity of the Galaxy Z Fold3. The Z Fold3 is marketed as having a 4,400mAh battery and the Z fold4 will likely follow suit – phone manufactures market the 'typical' capacity, which is always bigger than the rated capacity.

The new foldable is rumored to have Samsung’s strongest 3x camera ever. Ice Universe (opens in new tab), tips the phone to come with a triple lens 50MP + 12MP + 12MP camera setup on the back, with ultrawide and telephoto zoom capabilities. Compared with the Galaxy Z Fold3, which features a rear camera system consisting of a 12MP wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto 2x optical zoom camera, this would be a very healthy upgrade indeed.

