Samsung Galaxy S23 rumored to get selfie camera megapixel upgrade

Samsung seems to be planning a significant upgrade to the front camera unit of its anticipated S23 smartphone. While we're a pretty long way away from the release of this flagship, rumored to be expected in January 2023, it will almost definitely be followed by a 'Plus' and 'Ultra' version of the model with higher resolution sensors.

The proposed upgrade will see an extra 2MP added to the front selfie camera, an improvement on the current 10MP resolution that the latest released Samsung Galaxy S22 and 22 Plus models are fitted with.

This upgrade speculation comes from early information that has been provided to Dutch publication, GalaxyClub (opens in new tab), which if true would mean that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will have the first front camera resolution upgrade in three years! That's if the Ultra models are not included in this equation of course, as they all boast a much higher resolution front camera, with the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) fitted with an impressive 40 MP, f/2.2 front camera. Could the Ultra model's front-facing camera resolution also be getting a boost, up to 60MP?

When Samsung first released the Galaxy S10 (opens in new tab) in 2019, this smartphone had a front camera with a 10-megapixel resolution, which was an improvement over its predecessor, the Galaxy S9, which can take only 8MP selfies. Though, it's important to note that megapixels aren't everything, and some of the best camera phones (opens in new tab) available today only have a 12MP main as well as front camera, such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max (opens in new tab), that we rated as one of the best iPhones for photography (opens in new tab).

There's a lot that we don't yet know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, including whether the front camera will be housed under the display, as was the case with the Moto Edge X30 (with a 60MP selfie snapper!), or placed inside a punch hole design or the widely unpopular notch design feature.

There's hope that we may be lucky enough to see 4K video optimization introduced for the front camera of the Galaxy S23, along with the boosted resolution, with social platforms such as TikTok and Instagram reels amping up the demand for high quality smartphone video performance. Our best camera for TikTok (opens in new tab) guide may come in handy if you need a secondary camera when your smartphone just isn't cutting it.

As with all rumors, this information is not set in stone, and until speculation has been confirmed by Samsung, it should be taken lightly with a pinch of salt. Check out our Phone Rumors (opens in new tab) hub for more speculation on what we can expect from the latest upcoming handsets in late 2022 and early 2023.

