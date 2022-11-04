Samsung Galaxy S23: all the rumors and leaks so far

There are already so many Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks and rumors flying around the internet, but even if the S23 lineup is coming, we don’t expect to see it until January or February next year, as per Samsung’s usual unveiling pattern.

The excellent Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup was launched in February 2022, with great acclaim from smartphone photographers. The Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab), S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) were and are some of the best camera phone (opens in new tab)s around, as well as being the best Samsung phone (opens in new tab)s, so what could the S23 lineup have in store? Here is the most believable intel so far…

Samsung Galaxy S23: Design

The Galaxy S23 Ultra could look very familiar when it launches, as according to @UniverseIce (opens in new tab), a reputable leaker with a strong track record, based on what they’ve heard so far, the S23 Ultra will be the “smallest appearance change in Samsung’s history.” According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have dimensions of 163.4 × 78.1 × 8.9mm. This is incredibly similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab)’s 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm dimensions, meaning the phones will have the exact same thickness and be almost identical in both length and width.

The size of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is almost unchanged from that of the S22 Ultra, with only an increase of 0.1~0.2mm, 5000mAh, 8.9mm thickness, and still a 6.8-inch 3088x1440 screen.As long as the Snapdragon 8Gen2 + One UI 5.1 is excellent, the appearance can remain the same.August 21, 2022 See more

Unofficial renders shared by @OnLeaks – another leaker with a great track record – on behalf of SmartPrix (opens in new tab) certainly agree with @UniverseIce (opens in new tab) – it’s alleged to look almost identical to the S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are expected to have bigger design changes – in the camera department at least, as per unofficial renders that respected leaker @OnLeaks shared with SmartPrix (opens in new tab) and Digit (opens in new tab). We can see a triple rear camera setup placed vertically at the top left corner. Although the placement of sensors aren’t alleged to be different from that on the Galaxy S22 / Galaxy S22 Plus, this time we don’t expect to see a camera island this time, as per the current Ultra model. Each camera sensor at the back has separate raised rings while the flash is flushed into the body.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Specifications

Several leakers claim that the whole Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra range will feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and indeed the new chip would be fitting for the new range and the biggest upgrade rumoured overall by a long way.

A fortnight ago trusted leaker, Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), tweeted rumored specifications (opens in new tab) for the base model Samsung Galaxy S23, which he said will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

As per the above, Brar also says the upcoming Galaxy S23 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM with storage supposedly coming in both 128GB and 256GB variants.

Moving on to the camera specs, Brar says the Galaxy S23 may have a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide shooter and 10MP offered for the telephoto. The front facing selfie camera also gets a 10MP camera. These specs are as per the Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab) cameras.

Battery-wise, @IceUniverse (opens in new tab) has suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might have a 5,000mAh battery – a leak that’s corroborated by GalaxyClub (opens in new tab) (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)) who also say we can expect the Galaxy S23 Plus to get a 4,700mAh battery (up from 4,500mAh on the S22 Plus). Meanwhile, the vanilla S23 is also expected to get a batter upgrade, but a slight one at an extra 200mAh, taking it to 3,900mAh – this is according to a post on Chinese social media site Weibo (opens in new tab) by prolific leaker Digital Chat Station, which was spotted by Pocket Lint (opens in new tab).

Samsung Galaxy S23: Cameras

According to established leaker @UniverseIce (opens in new tab) the Galaxy S23 Ultra will see “the biggest improvement of Samsung’s flagship mobile phone in five years,” with Samsung greatly improving its night photography and night video skills.

It can be confirmed that S23 Ultra's night photos are very strong and much better than S22 Ultra's. I think it's the biggest improvement of Samsung's flagship mobile phone in five years.October 27, 2022 See more

The leaker also says – and this is corroborated by according to Korean outlet, ET News – that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200MP main sensor (up from 108MP on the Galaxy S22 Ultra). Apparently, it the new sensor has “unparalleled analytical power,” too. In contrast, @UniverseIce (opens in new tab) says that the 200MP camera isn’t currently capable of taking 50MP photos through pixel binning, but does say this is a software issue, so by the time it launches the camera phone could well be capable of capturing 50MP shots.

The 200MP of Samsung S23 Ultra is too strong. It has unparalleled analytical power. It is stronger than all the 200MP I have seen before.😭October 27, 2022 See more

Lastly, the source say we can expect the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to have the same 3x and 10x optical zoom cameras as the S22 Ultra, but with better photo quality, thanks to better colors and AI algorithms. The only cameras the leaker doesn’t comment on is the ultra-wide that completes the rear system and the front-facing camera.

According to Dutch publication, GalaxyClub (opens in new tab), the Galaxy S23 will see an extra 2MP added to the front selfie camera, an improvement on the current 10MP resolution that the latest released Samsung Galaxy S22 and 22 Plus models are fitted with. If this rumour is true, it means the Samsung Galaxy S23 will have the first front camera resolution upgrade in three years! The publication hasn’t specified if the Ultra models are included in this equation, as they all boast a much higher resolution front camera, with the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) fitted with an impressive 40 MP, f/2.2 front camera.

According to leaked specifications courtesy of Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), the Galaxy S23 may have a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide shooter and 10MP offered for the telephoto. The front facing selfie camera also gets a 10MP camera. These specs are as per the Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab) cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Price & availability

There aren’t any leaks pointing towards price and availability yet but we expect to see the phone in early 2023 – most likely January or February and feel Samsung will price the phone in line with its predecessor. Assuming pricing is similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab), we can expect it to start at around $799 / £769 / AU$1,249 (this was also the launch price of the Galaxy S21, too). Obviously the expected Plus and Ultra models will be more – potentially with the same price tags as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (opens in new tab) at $999.99 / £949 / AU$1,549 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) at $1,199.99 / £1,149 / AU$1,849.

