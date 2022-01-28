Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra phones leaked in full

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range has been leaked extensively – in fact we’ve been reporting on leaked information since summer 2021 – and now a huge leak from usually-reliable German website, WinFuture, has surfaced, telling us pretty much everything about the three new phones and corroborating past rumors. The leak even includes some alleged official images. The phones are set to be officially launched on 09 February, at the annual Galaxy Unpacked event.

The phones – Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra are all said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the US and a Exynos 2200 in Europe. They’re all leaked to run Android 12, have 120Hz refresh rates and feature Gorilla Glass Victus on their screens, as well as being IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

All three camera phones are tipped to have at least 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offering an extra configuration with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture)

Camera setup

The camera setup on the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus is the same – both are said to offer a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with a 120-degree field of view, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Up front there’s tipped to be a 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera.

A 108MP f/1.8 main camera is said to headline the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra setup, which allegedly the same ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, it’s said to have a 10MP f/4.9 telephoto with 10x optical zoom along with a 40MP f/2.2 camera up front.

While the Galaxy S22 is said to have a 6.1-inch 1080 x 2340 AMOLED screen with a brightness of up to 1500 nits, on the Galaxy S22 Plus this increases to 6.6 inches and the brightness to 1750 nits. Both have a minimum of 10Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, coming with S Pen, is tipped to better this still with 6.8-inch screen size 1440 x 3080 resolution. It’s screen is said to be curved (only one of the range) and its refresh rate can allegedly drop as low as 1Hz. The flagship model is leaked to feature a 5,000mAh battery and come in black, white, burgundy and green.

According to the leak, the Galaxy S22 will have a a 3,700mAh battery and Galaxy S22 Plus a 4,500mAh one. Both models are tipped to come in black, white, pink gold and green.

This new leak has even treated us to exact dimensions and weight: 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm and 167g for the Galaxy S22, 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64mm and 195g for the S22 Plus and 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm and 227g for the S22 Ultra.

As always, we advise that readers do not take leaked information as fact, however when there’s a slew of leaks that all match up, as in this case, it becomes increasingly likely that the information is accurate.

The WinFuture leak also includes pricing information, which matches up with starting prices of the Galaxy S21 range, which makes us think the information is likely to be accurate. According to the leak the Samsung Galaxy S22 will start at €849, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus at €1,049 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at €1,249.

Samsung is hosting Galaxy Unpacked on February 9, where it’s expected the Samsung Galaxy S22 range will be officially launched. In the US you can already reserve the next-generation phones - and get a $50 bonus accessory voucher as a reward for your pre-pre-order.



• The best camera phones you can buy today

• The best Samsung phones

• The best budget camera phone

• The best burner phones

• The best phablet

• Which is the best iPhone for photography?

• Best phone cases

• Best wireless chargers