Geekbench listing reveals Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications!

Samsung is getting ready for its Unpacked 2022 event which will see the company reveal its next flagship smartphone. There’s no official date yet, but the rumor mill has it at 08 February 2022. We won’t have to wait that long for an insight into Galaxy S22 Ultra, will sit at the top of the S22 lineup, though as a Geekbench listing has the phone’s key features and specifications, which include an S Pen and the coveted new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

It makes absolute sense that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which we’ve already seen in the new Motorola Edge X30. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip is said to offer 20% better CPU performance than the Snapdragon 888, with 30% super GPU performance to boot – perfect for a flagship camera phone.

(Image credit: www.mysmartprice.com)

(Image credit: www.mysmartprice.com)

The variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra listed on Geekbench 4 has 10GB of RAM, however it’s a good guess that Samsung will also launch 8GB and 12GB RAM options. The listing confirms that the smartphone will boot Android 12 straight out of the box – again something we’ve been expecting from the premium phone. It will have a layer of One UI 4.0 on top.

Ultra model with S Pen

(Image credit: Via: www.mysmartprice.com)

The Ultra model coming with an S Pen is key specification which has been confirmed via the Indonesia telecom certification (model number EJ-PS908) - the listing on the certification website clearly confirms that the S Pen is for the Samsung top-end flagship.

Leaked specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been subject to a slew of leaks, including full specifications are renders. A leak released last month, by @UniverseIce, alleges the four-camera set up will be led by a 108MP primary 1/1.33-inch sensor, with f/1.8 aperture and an 85-degree field of view. As well as this primary camera, they’ll be a 12MP ultrawide 1/2.55-inch sensor, f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, completed with a 10x periscope zoom lens and a 3x optical zoom – both with 10MP 1/3.52-inch sensors.





(Image credit: 3D renders created by Giuseppe Spinneli @Snoreyn and Parvez Khan @TechnizoConcept)

As if full specifications leaks, weren’t enough the official wallpapers for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have been leaked today too, by Material IT Korea. LetsGoDigital has used these to create 3D renders, that give us a real insight into what the flagship phone will look like.

