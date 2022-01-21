Samsung Galaxy S22 release confirmed for February: everything we know so far

The confirmation we’ve been waiting for – an official date for the Samsung Unpacked 2022 event – has arrived via a blog by TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung MX, on the Samsung website. We haven’t got long to wait either, the event, where we expect the eagerly awaited Galaxy S22 to be announced, is set for February 2022.

Roh didn’t give a day of the month but very reliable leaker, Ice Universe, is confident it’ll be February 9th and we hope he’s right.

"The best and brightest photos and videos you’ve ever captured with a phone." TM Roh, Samsung.

In his blog post, Roh referred to the new camera phone as “the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created.” Excitingly, he went on to promise: “With it, you will own the night – taking the best and brightest photos and videos you’ve ever captured with a phone. You will also dominate the day with power, speed and tools that can’t be found elsewhere.”

Samsung Galaxy S22: Everything we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will sit at the top of the S22 line-up, has been subject to a slew of leaks, including specifications and renders. Most interestingly, a recent Geekbench listing has divulged phone’s key features and specifications, which include an S Pen and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

The listing also confirms that the smartphone will boot Android 12 straight out of the box – it will have a layer of One UI 4.0 on top. The Ultra model coming with an S Pen has also been confirmed via the Indonesia telecom certification (model number EJ-PS908) - the listing on the certification website clearly confirms that the S Pen is for the Samsung top-end flagship.

Leaker, Ice Universe, alleges the new flagship will come with a four-camera set up, led by a 108MP primary 1/1.33-inch sensor, with f/1.8 aperture and an 85-degree field of view. As well as this primary camera, they’ll be a 12MP ultrawide 1/2.55-inch sensor, f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, completed with a 10x periscope zoom lens and a 3x optical zoom – both with 10MP 1/3.52-inch sensors.

Even the official wallpapers for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have been leaked today by Material IT Korea. LetsGoDigital has used these to create 3D renders, that show us what the flagship may look like.

There will be three phones in total in the S22 series - with the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus completing the 2022 line-up.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra mockups (Image credit: 3D renders created by Giuseppe Spinneli @Snoreyn and Parvez Khan @TechnizoConcept)

Reservations from today, Jan 21

Readers in the US will be able to reserve Samsung's upcoming phones from 10am ET / 3pm GMT on Friday, 21 January (so even before full details of the phones are unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked launch). It’s yet to be announced if pre-orders will be able in other markets.





