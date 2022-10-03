Samsung Galaxy A14 design leaked in full

We’re expecting a new budget phone, in the form of the Samsung Galaxy A14, to be launched soon, thanks to exclusive 5K renders of Samsung’s upcoming handset from Giznext (opens in new tab) and @OnLeaks (opens in new tab). The new phone will be the successor to the Galaxy A13 5G, with boasts excellent specs for a minimal price.

While the Galaxy A13 (opens in new tab) came with an Infinity-V screen, the Galaxy A14 will pack an Infinity-U display, which according to the tipsters could be a 6.8-inch FullHD+ LCD panel.

(Image credit: Giznext / @OnLeaks)

Samsung Galaxy A14: Design

(Image credit: Giznext / @OnLeaks)

Thanks to the leaked 5K renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A14 from Giznext (opens in new tab) and noted and reliable tipster @OnLeaks (opens in new tab) we get a good look at the budget smartphone’s design in its entirety, which shows an Infinity-U display up front.

Moving on to the Samsung Galaxy A14’s back, it looks very much like the Galaxy A13 5G with a triple camera setup with the flash on the right between the first two cameras, as opposed to the quad-lens camera setup we saw on the 4G model (opens in new tab), which was released back in March.

Looking at the renders, we can see Galaxy A14's right-side frame is home to the volume rocker and the power button, which doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The left-side of the frame houses a SIM card slot and at the bottom we can see the USB-C port, flanked by a 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone, and speaker grille, while a secondary mic is on the opposite side.

According to the leakers, the new phone’s dimensions are 167.7mm x 78.7mm x 9.3mm, which makes the Galaxy A14 0.5mm thicker than the Galaxy A13, which could potentially translate to a bigger battery, but we don’t know how likely that is for a budget phone given the Galaxy A13 packs a 5,000mAh.

(Image credit: Giznext / @OnLeaks)

Samsung Galaxy A14: Rumored specs

This new leak says that we can expect a larger screen size of 6.8-inches compared to the 6.6-inch panel on the Galaxy A13, which will boast FHD+ screen resolution. Outside of that, other than rumoured 167.7mm x 78.7mm x 9.3mm dimensions, we know very little in terms of specifications.

We are expecting the model to come with 5G network support and are also interested to see if the Korean tech giant releases a 4G model later on too, as was the case with the Galaxy A13. Of course, it was will also be interesting to see what hardware upgrades the new model has over last year’s and what the price point is.

