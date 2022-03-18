£179 Samsung Galaxy A13 comes to UK with quad-lens camera!

Samsung has unveiled a trio of new smartphones in the UK, the Samsung Galaxy A53, Samsung Galaxy A33 and the Samsung Galaxy A13. With its £179 price tag the Galaxy A13 is the cheapest of the trio and packs decent specifications too, making it a real contender for the best budget phone crown, when it becomes available in the UK on 25 March.

Quad-lens camera

Let’s cut to the chase, price tag aside, the most interesting thing about the Galaxy A13 is its quad-lens camera. This consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor, along with an 8MP camera up front. The 50MP sensor at this price should make the new smartphone an attractive proposition for anyone looking for a budget phone that still takes great photos.

The Galaxy A13 features a 6.6-inch screen, an octa-core chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging and a microSD card slot. It’s available in black, white, and blue colorways and runs Android 12. There is however no 5G support.

Currently, Samsung has not confirmed if the Samsung Galaxy A13 will be available in US or Australian markets at a later date.

UK Galaxy A13 not be confused with Indian and US offerings

Confusingly, Samsung has already launched two Galaxy A13 models – but they aren’t the same… Late last year the company launched the Galaxy A13 5G in the US, another budget phone but completely different and offering 5G support. Earlier this year, Samsung introduced another version of the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G in India – this model is the same as the UK version but betters it by offering with faster 25W charging.

