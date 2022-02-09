Redmi K50 series to launch on 16 Feb and teases with K50 Gaming Edition

Redmi has confirmed the K50 series launch date for 16 February, where it is expected that the company will launch four new smartphones, which will succeed the Redmi K40 series. Now, Redmi has now also shared a poster for the event on social media, which tips the design of the upcoming Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone, which is tipped to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a powerful haptics engine.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

The Xiaomi sub-brand shared three promotional images, with one revealing the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition's design, on Chinese social media site, Weibo. From this we can see that the smartphone has retained the shoulder triggers and that next to the triple camera set-up there is a lightning bolt-shaped flash module. Additionally, we can see the island has the words "Freezing" and "Speediest" written on its sides. Translated from Chinese, Redmi is calling the K50 Gaming Edition a "cold-blooded flagship” but hasn’t given any details away.

According to previous rumours, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC chip, which is as we’d expect. It’s also tipped to come with a powerful new ultra-wideband CyberEngine haptic engine.

Turning our attention back to the K50 series in general, we expect the Redmi K50 to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, the Redmi K50 Pro by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and the Redmi K50 Pro+ by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoCs, as this was listed on a certification website.

To date, Redmi has not officially revealed any K50 series specifications, nor given any information on pricing. The Redmi K50 series launch, scheduled for February 16, will be held in China and begin at 7pm local time. As that’s still over a week away, Redmi may well share more teasers beforehand to build a buzz.







• The best camera phones you can buy today

• The best burner phones

• Which is the best iPhone for photography?

• The best TikTok lights

• Best camera for TikTok