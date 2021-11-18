Realme GT 2 Fold leaked sketches show foldable phone with two 50MP cameras

A supposed leaked design sketch of Realme’s alleged first-ever foldable smartphone, called the Realme GT 2 Fold has been leaked online by 91Mobiles. It’s not just what looks to be an early design sketch either, key specifications have also been leaked.

If the leak is correct, the design sketch shows us what the Realme GT 2 Fold will look like and it appears the phone will open out like a book to make a wide screen when you want one, like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3.

Dual rear camera setup

The phone looks to feature an AMOLED cover screen, measuring 6.5-inches diagonally, for when the phone is folded, while the main display will be a huge 8-inch AMOLED screen.

The sketch shows a dual rear camera setup: two 50MP cameras – if this is correct we would guess at a main shooter plus an ultra-wide camera. As is the fashion, the front camera will be a punch-hole.

The volume up and down buttons can be seen sitting on the left-hand side of the alleged camera phone, while on the right, there’s a power button – a good guess would be that it would double as a fingerprint scanner. At the bottom, the sketch shows a USB Type-C charging port and the speaker grille.

Realme GT successor?

The sketches are very clearly marked “Realme GT 2 Fold”, so if the leak is correct, a good guess could be the successor to the Realme GT, as the company are yet to launch a second-gen model.

Given more foldable phones are rumoured and leaked than are actually launched and the fact we have no way of knowing if the sketches are genuine or not, it’s tough to say if this launch looks likely. One thing that makes it seem credible, is that Realme has recently announced it would be moving into the premium phone market.

If the sketches are to be believed, it’s worth reiterating that they look like early drawings, so would be subject to a host of potential design changes down the line.





